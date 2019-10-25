PG&E power restoration in North Bay could be finished Friday evening

PG&E began restoring power Thursday afternoon to nearly 179,000 customers across Northern California affected by the preemptive shut-off that started the day before, just as the utility warned residents that it may unplug an even larger group of customers this weekend.

It marked the second time in October the bankrupt utility cut power to large swaths of its service territory from Bakersfield to Eureka to reduce the risks of its equipment sparking a wildfire. Residents and elected leaders up to Gov. Gavin Newsom lambasted PG&E for the scope of the outage two weeks ago that affected 750,000 customers in Northern and Central California, including 66,000 in Sonoma County.

By Thursday evening, about 70% of the 28,000 customers affected by the latest temporary blackout had their power restored, PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said Thursday night. Although the utility turned the power back on for some Santa Rosa customers Thursday afternoon, Sonoma County emergency management officials said full restoration here could take until 7 p.m. Friday.

The utility had restored power to about 165,000 customers across 16 counties by Thursday night, but 13,268 customers still were in the dark, Guidi said.

“The goal is to restore the majority of customers within 48 hours,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. “The (power) lines that pick up the most customers, the goal is to restore them as safety and quickly as possible.”

It was unclear, she said, when it would be safe to restore power in areas near the Kincade fire, which started Wednesday minutes before 9:30 p.m. in the mountainous northeastern part of the county near the Lake County line, and prompted a mandatory evacuation in Geyserville. By Thursday night, the fire burned 16,000 acres and destroyed 49 structures.

Peak wind gusts were measured at 76 mph overnight in the wildfire area, said Drew Peterson, National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey.

The governor on Thursday scolded California’s three investor-owned utilities over their handling of the multiple blackouts. He wrote in letters to the CEOs of Pacific Gas & Electric Co., San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison that they have failed to meet commitments to limit disruption to customers in pursuit of planned outages, such as providing proper notice to customers and local governments, detailed information about expected locations and periods without power and sufficient services for affected customers.

“The only consistency has been inconsistency,” Newsom wrote. “Going forward, it is critical that your utilities adhere to the agreements and protocols to provide transparent and consistent notification to state and local government officials, to provide adequately resourced community resource centers, and to plan for and meet the needs of your vulnerable customers.”

Meanwhile, Oliver’s Market on Montecito Boulevard in Santa Rosa was one of many businesses that lost power Wednesday, but had the lights and coolers working again Thursday afternoon. General manager Eric Meuse said PG&E has been “very vague” in its communication with the store about when power would be cut and restored, making it difficult for the store to operate.

His employees had to move most of the store’s perishable foods to other locations, and Meuse said it’s been challenging to determine when the store should restock since PG&E warned that it may shut off power again this weekend.