PG&E power restoration in North Bay could be finished Friday evening

KEVIN FIXLER AND CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2019, 10:47AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PG&E began restoring power Thursday afternoon to nearly 179,000 customers across Northern California affected by the preemptive shut-off that started the day before, just as the utility warned residents that it may unplug an even larger group of customers this weekend.

It marked the second time in October the bankrupt utility cut power to large swaths of its service territory from Bakersfield to Eureka to reduce the risks of its equipment sparking a wildfire. Residents and elected leaders up to Gov. Gavin Newsom lambasted PG&E for the scope of the outage two weeks ago that affected 750,000 customers in Northern and Central California, including 66,000 in Sonoma County.

By Thursday evening, about 70% of the 28,000 customers affected by the latest temporary blackout had their power restored, PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said Thursday night. Although the utility turned the power back on for some Santa Rosa customers Thursday afternoon, Sonoma County emergency management officials said full restoration here could take until 7 p.m. Friday.

The utility had restored power to about 165,000 customers across 16 counties by Thursday night, but 13,268 customers still were in the dark, Guidi said.

“The goal is to restore the majority of customers within 48 hours,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said. “The (power) lines that pick up the most customers, the goal is to restore them as safety and quickly as possible.”

It was unclear, she said, when it would be safe to restore power in areas near the Kincade fire, which started Wednesday minutes before 9:30 p.m. in the mountainous northeastern part of the county near the Lake County line, and prompted a mandatory evacuation in Geyserville. By Thursday night, the fire burned 16,000 acres and destroyed 49 structures.

Peak wind gusts were measured at 76 mph overnight in the wildfire area, said Drew Peterson, National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey.

The governor on Thursday scolded California’s three investor-owned utilities over their handling of the multiple blackouts. He wrote in letters to the CEOs of Pacific Gas & Electric Co., San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison that they have failed to meet commitments to limit disruption to customers in pursuit of planned outages, such as providing proper notice to customers and local governments, detailed information about expected locations and periods without power and sufficient services for affected customers.

“The only consistency has been inconsistency,” Newsom wrote. “Going forward, it is critical that your utilities adhere to the agreements and protocols to provide transparent and consistent notification to state and local government officials, to provide adequately resourced community resource centers, and to plan for and meet the needs of your vulnerable customers.”

Meanwhile, Oliver’s Market on Montecito Boulevard in Santa Rosa was one of many businesses that lost power Wednesday, but had the lights and coolers working again Thursday afternoon. General manager Eric Meuse said PG&E has been “very vague” in its communication with the store about when power would be cut and restored, making it difficult for the store to operate.

His employees had to move most of the store’s perishable foods to other locations, and Meuse said it’s been challenging to determine when the store should restock since PG&E warned that it may shut off power again this weekend.

“We will only be partially restocking the shelves until we know the power has been restored for more than a day,” Meuse said, noting it’s “impossible to manage business.”

PG&E’s communication with the city improved since the first power shutdown two weeks ago, Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Chris Rogers said. During that two-day outage that started early on Oct. 9, residents and elected officials criticized California’s largest utility for incorrectly identifying shut-off areas beforehand, and for its often nonfunctional website that was supposed to provide customer updates.

“The public outcry was warranted and harsh, and I think they got that message,” Rogers said Thursday. “They’ve improved and the public is getting more information than the last time around — even though they haven’t addressed the main point of anger, which is a lack of investment in making upgrades.”

County Supervisor Susan Gorin said the repeat outages have taken a toll on her constituents in Oakmont and Sonoma Valley.

“People are fatigued. This is an enormous disruption to businesses and residents around Sonoma County,” Gorin said. “We want to be safe, but we also want to be able depend on our utilities.”

But even as power started to come back Thursday evening in areas around the region, the torment is expected to quickly reemerge with yet another major dangerous weather system looming with escalated fire risks this weekend.

Bill Johnson, PG&E’s chief executive, said Thursday night the utility is monitoring the weather and preparing for another “large-scale” power shut-off this weekend, adding that it could last even longer than two-day outage earlier this month. Already, PG&E has started notifying customers in the North Bay, Sierra Foothills and East Bay of the possibility of a shutdown that could begin Saturday night, the CEO said. PG&E doesn’t yet know which specific areas could be affected by the outage.

“None of us wants to be living without power, but we have a single, simple and I think really important objective at work here, which is to avoid catastrophic wildfires,” Johnson said. “These power shut-offs are a necessary tool for public safety.”

The weekend forecast, particularly the predicted winds Saturday night up to 80 mph in the North Bay mountains, seems ominous. Peterson, the meteorologist, said the winds will be the strongest of the three fire weather systems the North Bay has experienced this month. The weather service issued a fire weather watch Thursday evening for Saturday night through Monday morning, calling this event “the strongest of this year and since the 2017 wine country fires.”

During the wind-driven October 2017 firestorm that killed 40 people — including 24 people in Sonoma County — and destroyed nearly 6,200 homes in the North Bay, wind speeds reached 65 mph.

Peterson said he had “no doubt” the weather service will upgrade the watch to a red-flag warning, indicating critical fire risks, sometime Friday.

Although temperatures are expected to cool this weekend, the low humidity levels and even stronger winds still will be cause for concern, said Peterson.

The dangerous weekend weather will cover a broader area, including Sonoma, Mendocino, Napa, Marin, Solano, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties, and also potentially San Francisco County, Peterson said.

PG&E, facing an estimated $30 billion in wildfire liabilities, began using planned power outages last year as a fire-prevention measure. This year the utility expanded that significantly, making the shut-offs its primary fire safety tactic.

With electricity still not restored across Santa Rosa Thursday night, the city was bracing for an even lengthier period without power for an unknown number of residents in the coming days.

“We’re already starting to prepare for this second wind event that is going to greatly impact the community,” Rogers said. “If the potential outage starts Saturday ... and lasts until Monday, I won’t be surprised to see the power off until Tuesday.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler. Staff Writer Chantelle Lee is available at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine