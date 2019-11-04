Calistoga in Napa Valley continues to evolve business resiliency with Kincade Fire power shut-off

It’s the kind of expertise the mayor of a key Napa Valley wine, spa and food destination doesn’t want — prepping the city to ride out another period of high fire danger.

Pacific Gas & Electric has turned off electricity four times in the past 12 months in Calistoga to help prevent wildfires, including three times in the past two months. But when the shut-off came Oct. 27 amid forecast strong gusts whipping the swelling Kincade Fire, Mayor Chris Canning said city staff, businesses and emergency personnel were more prepared than in the previous planned outages.

“The difference this time around is we have a real fire knocking on our door, so that gives us a greater sense of urgency,” Canning said the afternoon of Oct. 30, as containment of the blaze was only 30% and employers and residents had been dealing with three days of an evacuation advisory. “People may have had some commentary or thoughts on whether the early ones were necessary, but with the wind event we had coming into this one, nobody was questioning the necessity of them turning it off.”

But at 2 p.m. Oct. 31, the evacuation advisory for the city was lifted, and fall tradition of the Halloween Parade was back on schedule.

A year ago, around the first anniversary of the October 2017 Tubbs Fire that started near the city and swept through thousands of homes in north Santa Rosa, Calistoga became the test pad for a PG&E program not only for public safety power shut-offs of the utility’s grid supply but also for large-scale backup power to keep the lights on there. But even that big generator powering two-thirds of city customers, had to be turned off briefly as gusts whipped the Kincade Fire in from the north.

Calistoga Inn is in the part of the city deemed low enough of a fire risk to be supplied by the temporary municipal generator, but owners opted to acquire their own backup power supply. Another business where the lights remained on under the city’s supplemental power was downtown coffee shop Calistoga Roastery.

At Chateau Montelena on the north edge of Calistoga, the winery had been preparing to be resilient even before the October 2017 fires, including the eponymous blaze sparked on other property farther west on Tubbs Lane, according to winemaker Matt Craftton.

“We were as prepared as we possibly could be,” he said.

The property has a large generator to keep winery operations running harvest, a smaller generator to run air-conditioning and other functions in the tasting room and hospitality services, and generators to run pumps and wells in the surrounding vineyards. The facility also has a 225-kilowatt solar array, but that will be getting an upgrade with new inverters, controllers and potentially battery backup as the array can’t operate without the grid, Crafton said.

But with the high winds on Sunday, Oct. 27, Chateau Montelena’s self-sufficiency had to take a back seat to visitor and employee safety, Crafton said. The winery reopened for visitors Oct. 31.