Remi Cohen of Napa Valley's Lede Family Wines wins winery ops officer award

Visitors stop by fewer wineries but want richer experiences, says Remi Cohen of Lede Family Wines wins the winery chief operating officer category of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2019.

The Business Journal asked her how she rose through the ranks of the top North Coast producers to become a sought-after voice of the Napa Valley wine business.

Detail your background in the industry:

Born and raised in East Brunswick, New Jersey, I was intrigued by the bohemian nature of Berkeley, California, and the robust science program at U.C. Berkeley.

Upon graduating from high school, I moved to Berkeley with plans to become a doctor or genetics professor.

After receiving a degree in molecular and cellular biology, I realized that I was more intrigued with plant science. Having developed a fascination with the wine industry, I enrolled in the master’s program for viticulture and enology at U.C. Davis, where I was excited about the multi-disciplinary studies of art, science, viticulture, winemaking, and marketing.

In 2001, I worked my first vintage as the harvest viticulturist for Saintsbury Winery in Carneros, Napa Valley. Following that experience, I was the vineyard manager at Bouchaine Vineyards for four years, before moving on to Merryvale Vineyards, where I oversaw all the farming, grower relations, and the direct to consumer sales programs as vice president of operations.

In 2010, shortly after receiving an MBA from Golden Gate University, I founded my own viticulture and winemaking consulting company called Vines to Wine.

While running Vines to Wine, I was introduced to Cliff Lede through viticulturist David Abreu, our vineyard architect. I bonded with Cliff over a shared vision for sustainable farming, gentle winemaking practices, and a no-holds-barred focus on producing the highest quality wines

In 2012, I joined Lede Family Wines full time as director of Winemaking and Vineyards. In 2014, I was promoted to vice president of Operations and general manager, and in 2018, to chief operating officer.

As the COO of Lede Family Wines, encompassing Cliff Lede Vineyards in the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley and FEL Wines in the Anderson Valley, I direct the Cliff Lede Vineyards and FEL Wines winemaking process from vineyard to bottle.

I am responsible for top quality, small-lot winemaking expressive of appellation and vineyard site. In addition, I oversee sales, marketing, winery hospitality experiences, wine club programs, and the domestic and international markets.

I am an advocate of sustainable farming practices and have hosted lectures on sustainability and winegrowing for the Commonwealth Club, Society of Wine Educators, and the American Society of Enology and Viticulture, among others. I am currently serving as the president of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers Association and am a former Napa Valley Grapegrowers’ board member. I am also a Court of Master Sommelier Certified Sommelier.

Describe the impact your company or you have had on the industry in the last five years:

I have been involved in sustainable farming throughout my career, and I am pleased that Cliff Lede shares a similar commitment to enhancing the environment.

I have been involved in the Napa Green Land program since its inception and was pleased to achieve the Napa Green Land Certification for Cliff Lede Vineyards.

We are also a certified Napa Green Winery, confirming our commitment to sustainability through initiatives including solar power, recycling of winery process water for use as landscape irrigation, and low water use and energy saving equipment and protocols.