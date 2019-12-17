Amcor's Napa Valley wine capsule team wins supplier award for 2019

The Napa Valley wine and beverage packaging capsules division of Amcor wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2019.

Amcor is a global packaging company that develops and produces flexible packaging, rigid containers, specialty cartons, closures and services for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical device, home and personal care, and other products. The capsules division offers a wide range of products for the wine, spirits and sparkling wine markets.

Aluminum screw caps tailored to higher end wines was an early innovation from Amcor Capsules. The Business Journal asked the local team about other new products.

What is something about your company that people would be surprised to learn?

The Amcor Capsules division is well-known and recognized for producing the famous Stelvin closure, the leader on the market for aluminum closures. People do not know that we also manufacture a wide range of other products for wine, spirits and sparkling wine. The range includes other types of aluminum closures, some overcaps and a variety of hoods for sparkling wine.

How have requirements of your customers changed in the last five years and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

The Amcor Capsules division is well-known and recognized for producing the famous Stelvin closure, the leader on the market for aluminum closures. People do not know that we also manufacture a wide range of other products for wine, spirits and sparkling wine. The range includes other types of aluminum closures, some overcaps and a variety of hoods for sparkling wine. How have requirements of your customers changed in the last five years and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

Premiumization and personalization of the packaging is a trend that has grown exponentially in the past years in the wine and spirits industry. The brand owners want a packaging that will stand out on the shelves. Amcor offers the largest variety of decoration options for closures on the market, from glow in the dark to thermochromic inks, to hot stamping and embossing. We go out of our way to help our customers bring their brands to another level by offering multiple decoration options with elegant and appealing closure options.

Recently, Amcor Capsules has introduced two new developments: EasyPeel and InTact.

EasyPeel is an innovative opening system for aluminum capsules, which makes opening wine easier and cleaner. The improved design prevents tearing, over-cutting or removing the entire capsule – all of which can detract from the carefully crafted aesthetics wine brands work to develop.

InTact is a connected capsule which integrates an NFC technology and allows consumers to instantly verify product authenticity. In this way, InTact helps wine and spirits brands fight counterfeiting, avoid grey market diversion, collect valuable data and engage consumers through digital technology.