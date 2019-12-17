Napa arm of winemaking equipment maker Juclas wins supplier award for 2019

The U.S. team of European enological equipment maker Ju.Cla.S wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2019.

Juclas USA is the North American subsidiary of Vasongroup, an Italian multinational company born more than 50 years ago in Valpolicella. The company said it focuses on the research, development and fabrication of adjuvants along with equipment for winemaking.

In 2015, Juclas USA was started with the purpose to provide winemakers in North America with the same top quality products and equipment know-how the company is known for. Nowadays, Vasongroup has nine direct subsidiaries and more than 25 distributors worldwide.

What is something about your company that people would be surprised to learn?

Vasongroup is the only company in the winemaking industry capable, for more than 30 years, to offer its customers a complete and always up-to-date portfolio of winemaking adjuvants but also the research and development of the finest state-of-the-art equipment. This is all accompanied by a laboratory with a core focus on wine consulting and research for solutions to specific problematic challenges.

How have requirements of your customers changed in the last five years and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

• Global market request for lighter, aromatic and easy-to-drink wines; R&D of enological products to enhance the wine’s organoleptic profile and shelf life as well as equipment to sweetspot alcohol and manage dissolved gases.

• General turn away from animal-derivated ingredients and the increasing request of allergen free ingredients; R&D of vegetal adjuvants.

• Diversification of the market (vegan, kosher, halal, organic); Dedicated and certified products for these producers.

• Fires and smoke taint: Due to the experience accumulated in Australia and Chile, we were able to offer customers with rapid and efficient solutions.

What are two or three projects your company is in the midst of or planning to begin within the next year?

• Continue the investigation of the advantages given by the use of inactivated yeast and their selection.

• A facility for the production of liquid products has been recently completed, among the latter is a gum arabic, 100% levorotatory for color stability that represents a complete innovation in winemaking being perfectly filtrable.

The developent of new and natural products to use already from the vineyards to be always in line with the consumers’ requests and respect the wine’s expression and terroir.