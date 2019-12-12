Napa's Peregrine Mobile Bottling wins wine business supplier award for 2019

Peregrine Mobile Bottling is recognized in the supplier category of North Bay Business Journal Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2019.

The company is named for the Peregrine falcon, a swift, precise and fast-bird that moves from settlement to settlement.

That "portrays our company’s distinct mobile filtration, bottling, gas management and commercial tent rental services. We provide cost-efficient, high-value results and strive for successful, long-term relationships with our customers," said CEO Thomas Jordan.

What is something about your company that people would be surprised to learn?

We are a techonology-driven company. We travel to Europe on a regular basis and have built relationships with bottling equipment suppliers which in some instances go back for over 20 years.

This allows us to stay on top of latest technologies. In addition, we also built relationships with wineries in Europe and New Zealand and learn about their practices and market trends.

As a result, we learned about gas management technology using membrane contractors in winemaking and wine bottling. This technology has been used in almost all other wine areas in the world. Following this technology for approximately five years, we eventually signed a representation agreement with K+H Process Tech, GMBH from Germany for the western USA. Peregrine has been successfully offering the technology in our service portfolio as well. The customer responses have been stunning.

How have requirements of your customers changed in the last five years and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

The process of converting wine from bulk in tanks to packaged, sellable goods in our customer’s warehouse is a very complex task. As a service supplier to the industry we decided to take on more services in this value chain. We added services like crossflow filtration, wine gas management and commercial tent rental. In addition, we cooperate closely with staffing agencies to address the labor shortage for temporary workers. This allows us to build an even stronger customer relationship.

What are two or three projects your company is in the midst of or planning to begin within the next year?

We openly communicate with our customers on a regular basis and discuss what we still can provide to further facilitate the process of packaging their wines. We will evaluate adding or partnering for additional services (project management, providing packaging materials, logistics, etc.), adding capacity and implementing applicable automation opportunities.