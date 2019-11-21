Napa's The Doctors Company promotes Marco Vanderlaan to financial, risk chief

The Doctors Company promoted longtime executive Marco Vanderlaan to chief financial officer and chief risk officer.

Vanderlaan has held senior leadership positions with The Doctors Company for 18 years, helping to build the company into the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, the company announced Wednesday. He most recently was senior vice president for business assessment, a role he has held since 2010. He has also held executive positions in finance, reinsurance, and strategic planning.

Vanderlaan succeeds David Preimesberger, who assumes new roles as senior vice president for strategic planning and chief ethics officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Marco to his new role," said Richard E. Anderson, M.D., FACP, chairman and CEO, in the news release. "He has demonstrated vision and foresight in mergers and acquisitions, enterprise risk management, internal audits, and our ethics program, and has been instrumental in the growth of the Tribute Plan — an unrivaled financial benefit for our members. I am confident that expanding Marco's role will help accelerate our next phase of growth as we meet the complex insurance, risk management, and risk financing needs of physicians, large groups, hospitals, and healthcare systems."

Prior to his service with The Doctors Company, Vanderlaan was vice president of finance for Move.com (now Move, Inc.) and a senior manager with Deloitte & Touche (now Deloitte). He holds a bachelor's degree in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and is a certified public accountant.

"I look forward to growing the financial success, risk intelligence, and conservative business philosophy that empowers our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine," Vanderlaan said.

The Doctors Company said it has 82,000 members, over $4.5 billion in assets and "A" ratings by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings.