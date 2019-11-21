Small Business Administration opens North Bay center for Kincade Fire relief

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday opened a disaster loan outreach center in Santa Rosa for North Bay businesses affected by the Kincade Fire.

The wildfire burned nearly 78,000 acres of northeast Sonoma County from Oct. 23 through Nov. 7. However, surrounding Lake, Mendocino, Marin, Napa and Solano counties were included in the California disaster declaration.

The center has representatives from the agency to answer questions about available assistance and the application process. The agency offers business physical disaster loans up to $2 million for real estate, property and equipment, as well as economic injury disaster loans that provide up to $200,000 in working capital. Private nonprofit organizations also can tap these funding sources.

The Santa Rosa center is located in the Sonoma County Office of Education teacher learning center, 5340 Skylane Blvd., near Sonoma County airport. It's open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

The deadlines to apply for property damage is Jan. 17, 2020, and for economic injury, Aug. 18.

Applications are available online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or by calling 800-659-2955.