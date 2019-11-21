PG&E restoring power to thousands in Northern California after 6th shut-off of 2019

Pacific Gas and Electric Company on Thursday afternoon said it had restored power to mostly all the roughly 50,000 customers in 11 North Bay and other California counties involved in the utility's sixth planned blackout this year intended to prevent wildfires.

Around 4 p.m. the company had power back to all affected customers in Lake, Sonoma, Mendocino and four other counties, 98% in Napa, and 59% in Solano, according to spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

This public safety power shut-off started around 7 a.m. Wednesday ahead of a weather forecast of high winds that together with low humidity can fan wildfires. When an "all clear" from the "red flag" fire-danger warning was issued 2 a.m. Thursday, the utility's crews were out checking equipment for damage before restoring service.

Four incidents of equipment damaged by this wind event had been found by Thursday afternoon, Contreras said in an email. The utility plans to release details of the damage and repairs in a report to the California Public Utilities Commission in coming days.

The utility had brought electricity back on for about 10,000 customers by 6 a.m. That included 51% of the 12,380 customers affected in southern and eastern Lake County; 19% of the 11,556 customers in northern and eastern Napa County; one-third of 7,962 Sonoma County customers ultimately affected, mostly in east Santa Rosa and Sonoma Valley. That's according to the PG&E online status update of these outages, called public safety power shut-offs.

The number of customers in Solano County that ended up without power was 131 in the western hills of Vacaville and Suisun City, up from 81 announced Wednesday. Also impacted were 162 customers around Hopland in Mendocino County.

The utility on Tuesday issued 24-hour advance warnings to about 181,000 customers in 18 counties, including 74,000 throughout the North Bay and tens of thousands in Marin. That was down from the estimate Sunday of 303,000 customers in 25 counties, as the weather forecast called for high winds Wednesday into early Thursday.

The outage was pared back further later Tuesday to exclude six Bay Area counties, including Marin and tens of thousands of customers in Sonoma. After the planned outage started at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the North Bay and elsewhere in the state, the number of customers involved was reduced further, with west Sonoma County removed from the shut-off list, among nearly 90,000 customers across the state.

The blustery weather did arrive Wednesday, with wind speeds exceeding 50 mph recorded in most of the counties with planned blackouts, including gusts over 70 mph in Sonoma County, the utility said.



This story has been updated.