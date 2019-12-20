Subscribe

Expansion of Napa winery Bouchane Vineyards wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 20, 2019, 7:25AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Bouchaine Vineyards visitor center

1075 Buchli Station Road, Napa

Start date: 2017

Completion: Aug. 15, 2019

Estimated Cost: Not disclosed

Financing: Not disclosed

Owner: Gerret and Tatiana Copeland

General contractor: Wright Contracting

Architect: O’Malley Wilson Westphal

Read profiles of the other winning projects.

Sitting high atop a hill overlooking the existing historic winery building, Bouchaine Vineyard’s new 5,000-square-foot visitors center is designed in a semi-circle intended to be reminiscent of an open embrace. The unique shape of the building maximizes spectacular views of the vineyards and surrounding hills while framing the distant San Francisco Bay.

The center’s soaring roof was designed to address the “wow” factor owners Gerret and Tatiana Copeland wanted.

The style is modern in form and function and features structural steel with a steel-framed exterior, reclaimed redwood siding and floor-to-ceiling windows. The façade matches existing buildings clad in wood milled from vintage redwood tanks.

Eighty-year-old redwood from Martini & Prati wine tanks was made into vertical shade fins. These fins (12 inches deep and spaced three feet apart) extend from the floor to the ceiling. They break up the massive glass façade of the building and help control heating and cooling.

This project, built by Wright Contracting, includes a renovated 3,000-quare-foot tasting room building, a 22,000 square-foot expansion of production facilities, a new 2,100-square-foot terrace and ample parking, including handicapped and clean-air vehicle spaces. The terrace is surrounded by two water features, landscaped gardens, sofas, armchairs and fire pits.

Bouchaine Vineyards visitor center

1075 Buchli Station Road, Napa

Start date: 2017

Completion: Aug. 15, 2019

Estimated Cost: Not disclosed

Financing: Not disclosed

Owner: Gerret and Tatiana Copeland

General contractor: Wright Contracting

Architect: O’Malley Wilson Westphal

Read profiles of the other winning projects.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine