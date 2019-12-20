Expansion of Napa winery Bouchane Vineyards wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019

Sitting high atop a hill overlooking the existing historic winery building, Bouchaine Vineyard’s new 5,000-square-foot visitors center is designed in a semi-circle intended to be reminiscent of an open embrace. The unique shape of the building maximizes spectacular views of the vineyards and surrounding hills while framing the distant San Francisco Bay.

The center’s soaring roof was designed to address the “wow” factor owners Gerret and Tatiana Copeland wanted.

The style is modern in form and function and features structural steel with a steel-framed exterior, reclaimed redwood siding and floor-to-ceiling windows. The façade matches existing buildings clad in wood milled from vintage redwood tanks.

Eighty-year-old redwood from Martini & Prati wine tanks was made into vertical shade fins. These fins (12 inches deep and spaced three feet apart) extend from the floor to the ceiling. They break up the massive glass façade of the building and help control heating and cooling.

This project, built by Wright Contracting, includes a renovated 3,000-quare-foot tasting room building, a 22,000 square-foot expansion of production facilities, a new 2,100-square-foot terrace and ample parking, including handicapped and clean-air vehicle spaces. The terrace is surrounded by two water features, landscaped gardens, sofas, armchairs and fire pits.