Expansion of Napa winery Bouchane Vineyards wins Top Real Estate Projects in the North Bay Awards for 2019
Bouchaine Vineyards visitor center
1075 Buchli Station Road, Napa
Start date: 2017
Completion: Aug. 15, 2019
Estimated Cost: Not disclosed
Financing: Not disclosed
Owner: Gerret and Tatiana Copeland
General contractor: Wright Contracting
Architect: O’Malley Wilson Westphal
—
Read profiles of the other winning projects.
Sitting high atop a hill overlooking the existing historic winery building, Bouchaine Vineyard’s new 5,000-square-foot visitors center is designed in a semi-circle intended to be reminiscent of an open embrace. The unique shape of the building maximizes spectacular views of the vineyards and surrounding hills while framing the distant San Francisco Bay.
The center’s soaring roof was designed to address the “wow” factor owners Gerret and Tatiana Copeland wanted.
The style is modern in form and function and features structural steel with a steel-framed exterior, reclaimed redwood siding and floor-to-ceiling windows. The façade matches existing buildings clad in wood milled from vintage redwood tanks.
Eighty-year-old redwood from Martini & Prati wine tanks was made into vertical shade fins. These fins (12 inches deep and spaced three feet apart) extend from the floor to the ceiling. They break up the massive glass façade of the building and help control heating and cooling.
This project, built by Wright Contracting, includes a renovated 3,000-quare-foot tasting room building, a 22,000 square-foot expansion of production facilities, a new 2,100-square-foot terrace and ample parking, including handicapped and clean-air vehicle spaces. The terrace is surrounded by two water features, landscaped gardens, sofas, armchairs and fire pits.
Bouchaine Vineyards visitor center
1075 Buchli Station Road, Napa
Start date: 2017
Completion: Aug. 15, 2019
Estimated Cost: Not disclosed
Financing: Not disclosed
Owner: Gerret and Tatiana Copeland
General contractor: Wright Contracting
Architect: O’Malley Wilson Westphal
—
Read profiles of the other winning projects.