2019 top stories: San Francisco North Bay businesses struggle with multiple planned power shut-offs

More than once this year, North Bay employers across the spectrum have seen their operations go dark because of PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program. This fall alone, PG&E powered down six times in various regions of the North Bay. Some areas were impacted more than others, but most experienced a shutdown at least once.

The utility, which launched its initiative in October 2018, stated it did so to get ahead of potential fire-inducing weather conditions following multiple devastating fires over the past two years. PG&E CEO Bill Johnson recently told state energy regulators the utility plans to keep the PSPS program running for at least 10 years.

The cost to the business community has already proven substantial. From halted operations and employees going without pay, to thousands of dollars lost in spoiled food and product inventory sitting on shelves, questions linger if the PSPS outages are doing more harm than good.

A lot remains to be seen on that front, but North Bay employers are learning from experience to prepare by having cash on hand to pay employees (if they can) and for other necessities; getting their insurance paperwork in order; and pursuing another way to stay plugged in when the power is shuttered.

“We preemptively rented this massive generator,” Natalie Cilurzo, co-owner and president of Russian River Brewing Co., told the Business Journal in late October after Windsor experienced the double-whammy of being without power and evacuated from the Kincade fire. “We need to protect ourselves from these PSPS shutoffs.”

Businesses wishing to purchase a generator — or however many they may need — face a pricey proposition.

For Cilurzo, the cost to buy a generator for the Windsor facility would be at least $250,000.

“We have some other capital expenditures coming up for 2020, so will hold out for as long as we can,” she said, “but we might have to do it next summer in preparation for next fall.”

Then there were cases this year when a generator wouldn’t have made any difference.

Some hoteliers lost business simply because they notified incoming guests of a planned power outage that either didn’t materialize, or last as long as announced.

“We’re not in the business of making our guests unhappy,” Mike Lennon, general manager at Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, told the Business Journal earlier this year. “So we refunded everybody that chose to stay home, or they could rebook.”