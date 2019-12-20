2019 top stories: Napa Valley vintner, Marin County financier charged in college admissions bribery case

Four prominent parents in the North Bay were among 50 people who got schooled this year when they were charged by federal prosecutors with buying their children's way into elite universities.

Those charged locally include Agustin Huneeus Jr., former head of Napa Valley’s Huneeus Vintners; Bill McGlashan Jr., a Mill Valley resident and former top investor at the private-equity firm TPG Capital in San Francisco; and Todd and Diane Blake, of Ross in Marin County.

The cases for all four North Bay area parents involve the University of Southern California.

Announced in March by the Boston U.S. Attorney’s office, the indictment accused all 50 defendants of acting in concert with Newport College admissions adviser William Rick Singer, owner of The Edge College & Career Network, also known as The Key, and CEO of the Key Worldwide Foundation.

On April 9, prosecutors doubled-down on more than a dozen parents — including Huneeus, McGlashan and the Blakes — by piling on additional charges, alleging they “conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) employees to facilitate their children’s admission.”

In addition to USC, the scheme implicated University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Stanford University, University of San Diego, Yale University, Wake Forest University, Georgetown University, the University of Texas at Austin and others, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Huneeus pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud related to efforts to get his daughter into USC. He was sentenced on Oct. 4 to five months in prison; prosecutors had recommended 15 months and a $95,000 fine.

He was charged with agreeing to pay $50,000 to allow his daughter to cheat on her SAT exam, as well as an additional $250,000 to help her get into the university as a water polo recruit, even though she wasn’t qualified.

All three Marin County residents have pleaded not guilty.

McGlashan is charged with paying $50,000 to rig his son’s ACT exam in order to get him admitted into USC. He also allegedly intended to pay another $250,000 for his son to be a football recruit, even though the son reportedly never played the sport.

His legal team recently accused prosecutors of holding back what's said to be potentially exonerating evidence. The claim, filed in court Dec. 18, is similar to those of other defendants in the college admissions scandal.

The Blakes are accused of paying $250,000 to falsely get their daughter into USC as a volleyball recruit.

Singer pleaded guilty in Boston to charges of fraud, racketeering, money laundering and obstruction of justice. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.