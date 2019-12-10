Napa's Bin to Bottle names Matthew Glynn COO amid expansion into canned wine, ready-to-drink beverages

Napa-based custom winery Bin to Bottle named Matthew Glynn chief operating officer and Liz Cohen as logistics manager.

Glynn "will be focused on positioning the winery for strong growth," said the announcement Monday. Bin to Bottle has a 6-acre, 550,000-gallon production facility in south Napa. It said it has over 50 clients and provides harvest production, barrel storage, bulk wine preparation, bottling, canning and beverage co-packing services.

“We have invested considerable resources to focus on the production of outstanding wines and have expanded our capabilities to include canning in the wine and ready to drink beverage spaces,” said managing partner John Wilkinson in the news release. “Matthew and our team are well positioned to successfully direct the next chapter in the company’s evolution.”

Glynn had been a general manager and senior winemaker Provenance Vineyards for Treasury Wine Estates, whose North Coast brand portfolio also includes Beaulieu Vineyard, Beringer Vineyard, Stags’ Leap Winery and Sterling Vineyards in Napa Valley; Acacia Vineyard in Carneros; and Chateau St. Jean in Sonoma Valley. He was senior winemaker at Acacia, prior to its acquisition by Treasury in Diageo's 2015 wine portfolio sale.

Glynn also held positions at Gallo and Beringer in the U.S. and spent time working harvests in France, Australia and New Zealand. He is a UC Davis graduate with a Master of Science in viticulture and enology.

“His broad winery operations experience, technical expertise and leadership skills will be a tremendous asset to us,” Wilkinson said. Director of winemaking is Toshi Wakayama.

Cohen will be responsible for the bottling and canning operations, working with the company’s clients on all of their finished goods packaging projects.

Cohen has over 25 years of marketing and business operations experience, the last 18 years in the wine industry, the company said. Her wine background includes vineyard management, hospitality and marketing for wine and spirits brands. For the last five years she was marketing director for Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates.

Cohen earned a Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) advanced certificate and studied for a diploma. She also holds an MBA from Fordham University.

“I’ve worked with many here as a client and a partner,” said Cohen in the announcement. “My transition to being a team member is going to be seamless.”