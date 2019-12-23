Stories that shaped North Bay business in 2019

Scandal-tainted college applications and smoke-tainted grapes. Wildfires return for a third straight year, and the power goes out repeatedly — on purpose. Buildings that go up in modules are the rage, while China turns down our trash.

The following are among the most intriguing local business stories of the year.

Halted operations, employees going without pay, thousands of dollars lost in spoiled food and product inventory sitting on shelves, questions linger if PG&E's fire-safety shut-offs are doing more harm than good. But firms are learning how to prepare.

Four prominent parents in the North Bay were among 50 people who got schooled this year when they were charged by federal prosecutors with buying their children's way into elite universities.

Assembly Bill 5, set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020, is expected to apply to nearly two-thirds of the state's independent contractors. But a lawsuit from the trucking industry and a ballot measure from rideshare firms seek to block it.

North Bay businesses reel from several days of preemptive blackouts and mandatory evacuations of large areas of Sonoma County, but officials note successes such as saving thousands of homes and preventing loss of life.

Having qualified a commercial cannabis cultivation initiative for the March 2020 ballot, backers halted the effort at the 11th hour to work with Napa County officials on an ordinance. Here's what opponents and supporters are seeking.

Napa Valley vintners and distillers are handed the keys to the former naval shipyard with plans to continue redevelopment into a large industrial and residential area. It is declared an opportunity zone, and local firms get millions in funding.

As the third straight year of big North Coast wildfires brings back concerns about smoke taint, the region sees demand for extra grapes ebb. Meanwhile, Napa County makes significant adjustments to winery permit enforcement.

The impacts of the National Sword policy have rippled through the industry, from refuse haulers to California's largest recycling chain, which shuttered hundreds of locations in the state, including several in the North Bay.

The federal government imposed trade restrictions on a wide array of products, including key North Bay exports electronics and wine. It also changed how companies can hire workers through the H-1B visa program, designed to fill high-skilled jobs.

Hundreds of hotel rooms are under construction in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma with factory-built rooms from Idaho. Meanwhile, factories for modules in Vallejo turn out apartments and classrooms.