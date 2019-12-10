Napa Farmers Market finds new home at host of BottleRock music festival

Told in June to move out of a shopping center parking lot by March, the Napa Farmers Market announced Tuesday it has found another location — in a fairgrounds not far from downtown Napa.

Napa Valley Exposition board of directors Tuesday approved a contract to host the market weekly, starting Saturday, Feb. 8, according to the announcement.

“Due to great community support over the years, Napa Farmers Market has continued to expand into the valley’s biggest and best farmers market. Thanks to Napa Valley Expo, we will be able to continue providing unrivaled access to locally grown and produced food to the residents and chefs of Napa and beyond,” stated Napa Valley Farmers Market board President David Layland. “The Expo is centrally located, has plenty of parking, and will easily accommodate our rotating roster of more than 160 local farmers and incubator businesses. We are grateful to the Napa Valley Exposition board for its support.”

The market — started in 1986 — was located at the South Napa Center Center — a complex of movie theaters, restaurants, shops and a hotel encircling a large parking lot. It was in that parking lot on Tuesdays and Saturdays that the market set up shop. The owners told the nonprofit earlier this year that it needed space for center customers and set the March deadline for the market to move.

Now set to open at the expo, the announcement added that an accommodation will be made for one of the expo’s other large, annual attractions — the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. To allow for the May event, the farmer’s market will move from the 33-acre expo location temporarily during the setup and the actual event.

“We are still working with the City of Napa Parks & Recreation Department to find a temporary location for our market in May to avoid conflicting with BottleRock, but we are confident we will have a solution by early next year,” Layland said.

At the expo, the market will be located in the former grandstand area adjacent to Zinfandel Hall. Access to the grounds and parking for market shoppers will be available from the Expo gate at 601 Silverado Trail, also used to access the expo’s RV Park.

“Napa Farmers Market and Napa Valley Exposition are natural partners,” stated Napa Valley Exposition board President John F. Dunbar. “Like the market, the Napa Valley Exposition is a vital part of our diverse community, showcasing our agricultural heritage and providing a high-quality venue for recreational and educational opportunities for residents and visitors of all ages. We are delighted to provide them with a long-term venue.”