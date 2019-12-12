Photo gallery: 7th Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards, WINnovation Awards
The Business Journal presented its seventh annual Wine, Beer and Spirits Industry Awards, recognizing individuals and suppliers who are leaders and innovators.
Highlights included an “American Dream” award to Rolando Herrera, winemaker and owner of Mi Sueño Winery; a special award to George Christie, CEO and founder of the Wine Industry Network; and a Winery CEO Award to Carolyn Wente, CEO of Wente Vineyards. Also at the event, the Wine Industry Network presented its WINnovation Awards.
The awards event was held Dec. 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Distiller: Jeff Duckhorn, head distiller, Purple Wine + Spirits
Sonoma Winemaker: Charlie Tsegeletos, winemaker, Cline Family Cellars
Napa Winemaker: Chris Tynan, winemaker, Cliff Lede and Poetry, Lede Family Wines
Winery Chief Operating Officer: Remi Cohen, chief operating officer, Lede Family Wines
Winery CEO: Carolyn Wente, CEO, Wente Vineyards
Startup: Jeremy Carter, founder and winemaker, Tarpon Cellars
Philanthropy: Leslie Frank, proprietor, Frank Family Vineyards
American Dream: Rolando Herrera, winemaker and owner, Mi Sueño Winery
Special Award: George Christie, CEO and founder, Wine Industry Network
SUPPLIERS
Amcor Capsules
JU.CLA.S. USA Inc.
Laffort USA
Maverick Enterprises
Onguard Group
Peregrine Mobile Bottling LLC
Scott Laboratories
Western Square Industries
WINNOVATION AWARDS
In addition to those recipients, Wine Industry Network presented its annual WINnovation Awards to the following industry innovators:
Conetech
Enartis USA
GOfermentor
InnoVint
M.A. Silva USA