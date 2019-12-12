Photo gallery: 7th Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards, WINnovation Awards

The Business Journal presented its seventh annual Wine, Beer and Spirits Industry Awards, recognizing individuals and suppliers who are leaders and innovators.

Highlights included an “American Dream” award to Rolando Herrera, winemaker and owner of Mi Sueño Winery; a special award to George Christie, CEO and founder of the Wine Industry Network; and a Winery CEO Award to Carolyn Wente, CEO of Wente Vineyards. Also at the event, the Wine Industry Network presented its WINnovation Awards.

The awards event was held Dec. 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Distiller: Jeff Duckhorn, head distiller, Purple Wine + Spirits

Sonoma Winemaker: Charlie Tsegeletos, winemaker, Cline Family Cellars

Napa Winemaker: Chris Tynan, winemaker, Cliff Lede and Poetry, Lede Family Wines

Winery Chief Operating Officer: Remi Cohen, chief operating officer, Lede Family Wines

Winery CEO: Carolyn Wente, CEO, Wente Vineyards

Startup: Jeremy Carter, founder and winemaker, Tarpon Cellars

Philanthropy: Leslie Frank, proprietor, Frank Family Vineyards

American Dream: Rolando Herrera, winemaker and owner, Mi Sueño Winery

Special Award: George Christie, CEO and founder, Wine Industry Network

SUPPLIERS

Amcor Capsules

JU.CLA.S. USA Inc.

Laffort USA

Maverick Enterprises

Onguard Group

Peregrine Mobile Bottling LLC

Scott Laboratories

Western Square Industries

WINNOVATION AWARDS

In addition to those recipients, Wine Industry Network presented its annual WINnovation Awards to the following industry innovators:

Conetech

Enartis USA

GOfermentor

InnoVint

M.A. Silva USA