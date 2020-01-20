North Bay professionals news from Artizen Staffing, V. Sattui Winery, Exchange Bank, Summit State Bank and more

Floyd Given has joined Artizen Staffing as chief sales officer and will serves as the staffing firm’s newest member of its board of directors. Given joined Rohnert Park-based Artizen in mid-December from Nelson Family of Companies, where he was division director of sales.

Ali Paterson has been promoted to vice president of marketing for V. Sattui Winery in the Napa Valley.

She began at the winery in 1986 as a cashier and assistant gift buyer during summers and holidays while she was attending San Diego State University, where she majored in graphic design and psychology, the announcement stated.

Paterson worked as a business administrator for Wine Country Classifieds and was the direct-to-consumer sales manager for Black Stallion Winery. In 2011, she returned to V. Sattui Winery as office manager, before rising to direct-to-consumer marketing manager then her new position.

Summer Jeffus has been hired as vice president and regional business development officer by Exchange Bank.

Before joining Exchange Bank, Jeffus served as regional marketing manager at American AgCredit, where she managed all aspects of marketing and community support for the northern California region and territories in the Central Valley.

She attended California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, where she received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business with an emphasis in sales and marketing, and a minor in viticulture.

Candy Yandell, former Healdsburg branch manager for Summit State Bank, has been promoted to assistant vice president and cash management service manager, a newly created position.

Yandell has been with the Santa Rosa-based bank for 15 years and in banking for over 24 years, its announcement stated.

In addition, Tori Lewis has been named as Healdsburg branch manager. Lewis has been with the bank for almost 15 years and in the banking industry for 25 years.

Craig Cazet has joined Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley as a sales associate in the company’s St. Helena office.

Cazet began his career in finance as business development officer for a large national lender in San Francisco. Later, he joined Sonoma National Bank in Santa Rosa as a vice president, heading up its Small Business Administration loan division.

After spending 13 years in finance, Cazet started Cazet Builders, Inc., in St. Helena. The business developed and designed projects all over Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Scott Reed is the new director of national and international sales for Round Pond Estate in the Napa Valley.

Reed joined Round Pond Estate in January 2015 as Midwest regional sales manager before being promoted to Eastern division sales manager in May 2017 then national sales manager in March 2018. Before joining Round Pond Estate, Reed worked for other wineries and importers including C. Mondavi & Sons and Casa Vinicola Zonin.

Reed is replacing Diane Cline, who joined Round Pond in 2012. The winery said she will stay on in a limited capacity.

Rick Kaufman is the new public works director and city engineer for the city of American Canyon. He will join the staff of the Napa County city on Jan. 21.

He replaces Steve Hartwig. The city stated he was appointed to the position in May 2018 and left last summer for a job in Sacramento County.

Kaufman has a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He has extensive project and construction management experience, including two fire stations in Fairfield, the Woodland Community/Senior Center and Sports Park, the seismic retrofit of the Carquinez Bridge, installation of a complete traffic operations system over 24 locations on Interstate 680 and Highway 24, and dozens of signalization projects on both local roads and the state highway system.

The city stated Kaufman was selected after a nationwide recruitment led by Peckham and McKinney.

Napa Valley Vintners named new board members for 2020.

Robin Baggett, owner and managing partner of Alpha Omega, has been elected as chairman.

Jack Bittner, managing partner, Ovid Napa Valley, was elected vice chairman, and Beth Novak Milliken, president and CEO of Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery, was named secretary/treasurer.

Other board members include Cyril Chappellet, president and CEO, Chappellet Vineyard; Andy Erickson, owner, Favia; Rick Jones, owner and manager, Jones Family Vineyards; Darioush Khaledi, proprietor, Darioush; Alycia Mondavi, brand manager, Aloft Wine; Doug Shafer, president, Shafer Vineyards; Pat Stotesbery, proprietor, Ladera Vineyards; and Delia Viader, CEO, chief financial officer and founding winemaker, Viader Vineyards & Winery.