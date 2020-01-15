$1.3M in Napa Valley wine auction proceeds go to childhood health grants
The Napa Valley Vintners on Wednesday announced $1.3 million in grant funding for early childhood health and development in Napa County.
The wine trade association, founded in 1944 and representing 550 members, said the grants are the result of proceeds from its annual fundraiser, Auction Napa Valley. It said that all told it has raised more than $195 million from the event since its inception in 1981.
Organizations receiving the grants anticipate serving 7,500 children and their families in 2020, the group said.
Those include UpValley Family Centers in St. Helena and Calistoga. The group’s serves include Niños Activos offering services to pre-K students.
Bianca Ruiz started to bring her daughter Sofia to the Niños Activos program at UpValley Family Center in Calistoga when she was just 14 months old.
“Sofia has thrived in this social setting, playing with other children, learning numbers and ABCs, surrounded by caring adults. Bianca and her husband have also thrived, connecting with other parents, finding guidance on their child’s development and making friends in their community,” the vintners’ group stated.
“As a result of Niños Activos, we’re seeing kids succeed once they start elementary school: these playgroups are helping to reduce the school success gap between kids who had a preschool experience and those who didn’t,” stated Charlotte Hager, Ph.D., development director for UpValley Family Centers.
Early childhood health and development grants
Queen of the Valley Hospital ($550,000)
Approximately 15% of babies delivered in Napa County receive life-saving intervention at the Queen of the Valley in the County’s only Neonatal Intensive Care
UpValley Family Centers ($400,000)
The centers provide early childhood development programs, youth mentoring, guided referrals and application assistance, case management, legal services, civic engagement, emergency housing assistance, and other services toward self-sufficiency for up-valley Napa Valley residents.
ParentsCAN ($155,000)
ParentsCAN offers wide variety of services free of charge to all families raising a child with special needs, with services tailored to meet the needs of each individual and family.
Pediatric Dental Care ($75,000)
PDI provides oral surgery under anesthesia to treat children with severe tooth decay, while offering oral health education, screenings and dental coverage assistance.
Girls on the Run ($60,000)
Girls participate in a 10-week session to create a stronger sense of self and a life skills tool kit so that they are better prepared to make healthy life choices, avoid risky behaviors and maintain higher self-esteem.
Liliput ($60,000)
Lilliput Children’s Services provides foster adoption services, post-adoption services, workshops and trainings for parents and professional development for child welfare and mental health professionals.
Source: Napa Valley Vintners