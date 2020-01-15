Queen of the Valley Hospital ($550,000)

Approximately 15% of babies delivered in Napa County receive life-saving intervention at the Queen of the Valley in the County’s only Neonatal Intensive Care

UpValley Family Centers ($400,000)

The centers provide early childhood development programs, youth mentoring, guided referrals and application assistance, case management, legal services, civic engagement, emergency housing assistance, and other services toward self-sufficiency for up-valley Napa Valley residents.

ParentsCAN ($155,000)

ParentsCAN offers wide variety of services free of charge to all families raising a child with special needs, with services tailored to meet the needs of each individual and family.

Pediatric Dental Care ($75,000)

PDI provides oral surgery under anesthesia to treat children with severe tooth decay, while offering oral health education, screenings and dental coverage assistance.

Girls on the Run ($60,000)

Girls participate in a 10-week session to create a stronger sense of self and a life skills tool kit so that they are better prepared to make healthy life choices, avoid risky behaviors and maintain higher self-esteem.

Liliput ($60,000)

Lilliput Children’s Services provides foster adoption services, post-adoption services, workshops and trainings for parents and professional development for child welfare and mental health professionals.

Source: Napa Valley Vintners