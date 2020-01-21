Napa's Wineshipping picks e-commerce veteran Eric Lewis as CEO

Wineshipping LLC, a wine logistics and direct-to-consumer order fulfillment provider with locations in Napa and nationwide, name Eric Lewis its new CEO, effective Monday.

Lewis has extensive logistics, supply chain, e-commerce and operations management experience, including roles at Amazon and Google Express, the company announced.

“With his strong background and proven record in management, logistics, technology and e-commerce for businesses intent on scalable growth, Eric is the ideal leader as we embark on Wineshipping, LLC’s next phase of consumer centric development,” said Chairman Charlie Baxter in the announcement. “He brings the right combination of experience and expertise as our company looks to elevate North American wine shipping, fulfillment and logistics to the next ‘Amazon-like’ level.”

Lewis' work history includes "solid results in startups, turnarounds and scaling businesses," both nationally and internationally, the company said. For the past four years, he was senior vice president of global operations at New York-based mattress startup Casper, which built itself on delivery to the consumer's door of relatively small packages stuffed with quick-deploy foam sleep surfaces.

In 2013 he was head of regional operations for Google’s West Coast division of Google Express, where he managed ground floor development of the company’s rapid growth, direct to consumer business that provides retailers with an e-commerce platform coupled with same-day and overnight delivery.

Starting in 2011 he spent three years at Amazon as general manager for North American fulfillment, where he was responsible for all aspects of greenfield startup and ongoing operation of Amazon’s first e-commerce fulfillment operations in California.

Lewis also held key management and operations roles at SharkNinja, Black & Decker and Dana Corporation.

“Wineshipping, LLC is poised for success as the company looks at scaling with new geographies, technologies, customer analytics and product services,” Lewis said in the announcement. “I look forward to contributing to this exciting new phase of growth and development.”

Wineshipping started in 1998. Headquartered in Napa, it has three California warehouses — Napa, Paso Robles, Santa Maria — and sites in Oregon, Missouri and New York.