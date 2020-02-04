Farella Braun + Martel names Lauren Galbraith partner in Napa Valley office

Evan Abrams, Lauren Galbraith, and Alex Reese have been elevated to partnership at the San Francisco-based law firm of Farella Braun + Martel.

Based in the Napa Valley, Galbraith specializes in estate and tax planning that involves closely held businesses and real property holdings such as wineries, vineyards, and wine-related businesses. She graduated cum laude with a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School in 2011.

Abrams from San Francisco counsels individual and family office clients on estate and income tax planning, charitable giving, and business succession planning, as well as advising on issues related to wealth preservation, tax management, and privacy planning. He received his LL.M. degree in taxation from New York University School of Law in 2009. He received his J.D. degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law 2008.

Reese helps individuals and companies resolve disputes involving technology and issues of unfair competition. He earned his J.D. degree from Stanford Law School in 2011.