Napa-based used car service contract provider AUL promotes Jose Fleites to chief operations officer

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 4, 2020, 3:33PM

Jose Fleites has been promoted to the dual position of chief operating and information officer of Napa-based car service insurance firm AUL Corp.

Feites takes the post after serving as chief information officer since he came to the company in 2018.

“Since his arrival at AUL, Jose has been a visionary. He quickly and clearly identified the critical areas where we needed to modernize, constructed an amazing team to carry out the mission, and delivered beyond our most ambitious goals,” President and CEO Jimmy Atkinson stated. “With these new systems underlying our core businesses, it was a natural transition to align the functions of claims and service support under one senior leader.”

