North Bay professionals news from Hall Family Wines, Redwood Credit Union, Sonoma Collection and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Hall Family Wines of St. Helena promoted Megan Gunderson to director of winemaking.

In her new role, Gunderson will oversee all the brands produced, including Hall, Walt and Baca. She has worked for the company since 2005 and had been head winemaker for the Walt brand since 2010. The Hall family has five tasting rooms in the Napa Valley, Sonoma and Healdsburg.

Gunderson started her career in the Napa Valley in 2001, after moving from Colorado to work as an intern at the Robert Mondavi Winery. She later joined St. Supéry in Rutherford as its lab manager and then worked at Dominus Estates in Yountville in the same capacity.

—

­

Nick Clay has been promoted to external real estate manager for Redwood Credit Union. He will oversee the external mortgage loan officers as they support members through the home loan process.

Clay joined the credit union in 2005, and has been promoted eight times in that span, moving from teller to member services, operations, branch services, and now real estate. Clay has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Sonoma State University and an associate degree from Santa Rosa Junior College.

—

Mike Cox has been chosen as winemaker for the family-owned Sonoma Collection.

Cox graduated from the UC Davis with a degree in enology in 1991 while working his way up through local wine cellars during summer months, the company stated.

He joined Schug Winery in 1995, taking over the winemaker role, while Walter Schug shifted to winemaster.

—

Kara Schmiemann-McCoy has been hired as account manager at Studio PR in Petaluma. She previously worked at Sitrick and Company in Denver.

A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations, advertising, and communications arts and sciences.

—

­

Women for WineSense Napa-Sonoma announced Amanda Carder, consulting direct to consumer director and hospitality specialist, is taking over as president for Maryam Ahmed, public programs director for The Culinary Institute of America.

Additional new board members include Pina Carino, first vice president and senior financial adviser with Merrill Lynch, as vice president; Imane Hanine, brand ambassador with Hudson Ranch & Vineyards, as programs co-director; Tyler Kyle, a wine educator, translator and yoga instructor, as programs co-director; Hillary Silva, training and communications manager with Vintrace, as roundtables director; and Anne Girvin, consulting marketing and communications specialist, as marketing director.

New coordinators include Carolyn Hillman as programs coordinator, Jenae Patrick as membership coordinator and Sarah Flick as marketing coordinator.

—

­

The Napa County Medical Society and Solano County Medical Society has honored James Cotter, M.D., with lifetime achievement for 2019; Ernest “Bud” Arras, M.D., as 2019 professor emeritus; and Karen Relucio, M.D., as 2019 physician of the year.

The Solano County honorees were James Bronk, M.D., for 2019 lifetime achievement; Javier Saenz, M.D., for 2019 professor emeritus; and Ruben Gonzalez, M.D., for 2019 physician of the year.

The evening also featured the installation of 2020 society presidents Eric Leung, M.D., for Solano and Andrea Clarke, M.D., for Napa.

—

Kate Matwychuk has been appointed manager of the Santa Rosa Symphony’s Simply Strings and Summer Music Academy programs. She worked previously at Quest Forward Academy, a private school that opened in 2017.

Matwychuk earned her master’s degree in education at the University of Pennsylvania, an AB from Harvard University. She has taught creative writing, critical thinking and more at schools in Hawaii and Massachusetts, the symphony announcement stated.