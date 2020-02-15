Napa Valley winery trade group announces $1.8M in grants, the third round from auction proceeds
Grant recipients
Here are the recipient organizations with descriptions provided by Napa Valley Vintners.
Aldea Children & Family Services
$735,000
Aldea Children & Family Services improves the lives of the people they serve by providing professional behavioral interventions, child welfare and family support services in a manner that respects and supports the dignity and individuality of each person.
Cope Family Center
$400,000
Cope’s mission is to empower parents, nurture children and strengthen communities by providing parents with the education, resources and support they need to raise children who thrive.
Community Health Initiative (CHI) Napa County $250,000
CHI’s mission is to improve the health of children and their families residing in Napa County by improving access to healthcare services through health insurance enrollment, education, advocacy and resource support.
NEWS–Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services
$245,000
NEWS is dedicated to providing safety, hope, healing and empowerment for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
Planned Parenthood of Northern California
$230,000
Planned Parenthood provides clients with information to make well-informed decisions about sexuality, family planning and childbearing, with an emphasis on teen pregnancy and STD-HIV prevention.
Puertas Abiertas
$100,000
The mission of Puertas Abiertas is to work hand in hand with Latinos to achieve healthy lifestyles, self-sufficiency and opportunities for leadership and community engagement.
Immigration Institute of the Bay Area
$75,000
The Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA) helps immigrants and their families join and contribute to the community. IBBA provides high-quality legal services, education and civic engagement opportunities at low or no cost.
Source: Napa Valley Vintners
Napa Valley Vintners announced Thursday it has distributed $1.8 million in grants to nonprofits serving area families, funds it stated were made possible by proceeds from its annual community fundraiser, Auction Napa Valley.
This is the third round of grant making by the 550-member trade association formed in 1944. In January, the North Bay Business Journal reported that the group had awarded $1.3 million to child care agencies.
Among the newest recipients was Cope Family Center in Napa, with $400,000 in funding.
“The partnership between the Napa Valley Vintners and the nonprofit organizations they invest in makes our work possible,” said Michele Grupe, executive director of Cope Family Center, in the announcement. “Together, we are working to build a stronger community that benefits all of Napa Valley’s residents, one family at a time. Marianne did the hard work to make a positive difference in her family’s life. Her success is an example of the outcomes that are possible when we compassionately work together.”
The group highlighted the story of a one family who received help with immigration paperwork, English as a second language classes and the search for a three-bedroom apartment, which allowed the family to reunite. Here is their story:
