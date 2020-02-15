Here are the recipient organizations with descriptions provided by Napa Valley Vintners.

Aldea Children & Family Services

$735,000

Aldea Children & Family Services improves the lives of the people they serve by providing professional behavioral interventions, child welfare and family support services in a manner that respects and supports the dignity and individuality of each person.

Cope Family Center

$400,000

Cope’s mission is to empower parents, nurture children and strengthen communities by providing parents with the education, resources and support they need to raise children who thrive.

Community Health Initiative (CHI) Napa County $250,000

CHI’s mission is to improve the health of children and their families residing in Napa County by improving access to healthcare services through health insurance enrollment, education, advocacy and resource support.

NEWS–Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services

$245,000

NEWS is dedicated to providing safety, hope, healing and empowerment for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.

Planned Parenthood of Northern California

$230,000

Planned Parenthood provides clients with information to make well-informed decisions about sexuality, family planning and childbearing, with an emphasis on teen pregnancy and STD-HIV prevention.

Puertas Abiertas

$100,000

The mission of Puertas Abiertas is to work hand in hand with Latinos to achieve healthy lifestyles, self-sufficiency and opportunities for leadership and community engagement.

Immigration Institute of the Bay Area

$75,000

The Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA) helps immigrants and their families join and contribute to the community. IBBA provides high-quality legal services, education and civic engagement opportunities at low or no cost.

Source: Napa Valley Vintners