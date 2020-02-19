Subscribe

Former Constellation Brands executive joins Napa cannabis beverage company

February 19, 2020, 11:47AM
Sue Bachorski, a former senior vice president and chief financial officer at Constellation Wines North America, has joined Napa-based House of Saka as chief operating and financial officer, the company announced Feb.18.

Bachorski will oversee operations, logistics and finance for the maker of alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages from Napa Valley grapes, the company stated.

Until joining House of Saka, Bachorski spent nearly three decades as a senior operations and finance executive of Constellation Brands, Inc. Most recently, Bachorski was senior vice president for operation services at Global Wine & Spirits, which supported 24 production locations.

Constellation is a major investor in the Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp., and the cannabis-infused beverage market has been a high growth area for the industry.

“A talent acquisition such as Sue’s is paramount to delivering on House of Saka’s mission to produce and market the best-selling, most highly-regarded infused beverages in North America,” stated Tracey Mason, co-founder and CEO for House of Saka Inc. “We believe this addition to our team will provide the additional know-how and competitive advantage we need to flourish for years to come.”

Focused on female customers, House of Saka’s portfolio includes the Napa Valley-inspired, alcohol-free luxury infused beverages, Saka Vinfusions, and a pending line of infused beauty and wellness products under the banner House of Saka Beauty, the company’s announcement stated.

