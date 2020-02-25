31-year journey of the San Francisco North Bay economy in Book of Lists covers

It all began with a tiger.

A bit more than 30 years ago, the very first edition of the North Bay Business Journal arrived on the desks of area businesses.

A one-stop source for data on area businesses, the very first edition had on its cover a tiger in repose.

“Starting with the tiger cover on the first Book of Lists in 1990, the comprehensive compilation of business data for the North Bay has grown from 60 pages to more than 200 today,” said Brad Bollinger, publisher of the North Bay Business Journal.

Produced each year since, then book grew as the North Bay companies it reported one did. Covers changed too. It has included some of the most iconic buildings in the area, as well as some its famous sites - like the Golden Gate bridge or the area’s prolific vineyards. Concept covers have also been part of the mix, including a representation of a career later extending into the sky, or portraits of some of the important community and business leaders.