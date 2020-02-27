Subscribe

Copperfield's Books plans to reopen in downtown Napa

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 27, 2020

Copperfield's Books plans to reopen in downtown Napa, which would be 10th location for the North Bay bookseller known for its events that bring in noted authors.

The Sebastopol-based retailer is leasing a 3,665-square-foot space in the First Street Napa redevelopment, which started as a redevelopment of a shopping center and now has become a 325,000-square-foot mixed-use development with 45 tenants and anchored by Archer Hotel Napa. Located across the street from where Copperfield's had its last downtown presence, the new bookstore is set to open this summer, according to the announcement.

“With the renewal of the city center, we are ready to move back to the street where we opened the very first Napa Copperfield’s Books 30 years ago,” said Paul Jaffe, president of Copperfield’s Books, in the news release Wednesday. “We look forward to being part of the exciting retail environment at First Street Napa.”

Copperfield's Books started in 1981 in Sebastopol and currently has shops in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties.

