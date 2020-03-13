Napa college cancels classes early next week, then transitions to online

In the wake of COVID-19, Napa Valley College announced Friday it will cancel all classes Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March, 18, then transition to online teaching starting Thursday, March 19 through at least April 5.

The main campus will remain open and student services will continue to be available, according to Holly Krassner Dawson, public information officer, Office of the President.

Spring break begins April 6, during which time further decisions will be made based on the latest information available, she said.

The college joins a host of other educational institutions in the North Bay that made similar moves this week.

During the three days classes are cancelled at Napa Valley College, faculty will be trained to transition their courses to an online format, Krassner Dawson said. Instructors who teach courses that can’t be taught online, such as labs, performing arts and physical education, will need their dean’s permission to continue teaching on campus, she said.

Napa Valley College also is postponing or cancelling large gatherings that include 250 people or more, all nonessential smaller gatherings, and all outside user events through the end of March, according to Krassner Dawson. The college also has cancelled all intercollegiate sports indefinitely.

Other North Bay colleges making similar announcements this week include Sonoma State University, which suspended in-person classes through March 23; Santa Rosa Junior College has halted classes through the coming weekend; Touro University of California will teach online from March 15 through April 20; Pacific Union College in the east Napa County community of Angwin has closed its campus until April 27; and Dominican University of California in San Rafael will move classes largely online beginning March 18.