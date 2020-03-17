California North Coast wineries quickly turning to other direct sales as tasting rooms shuttered in battle against pandemic

Even as North Coast vintners started complying over the weekend with public-health directives to shutter certain consumer-facing venues in California to slow the viral outbreaks, local wineries already were turning to alternatives for that major stream of revenue for many of them.

Napa Valley’s Trinitas Winery had been ramping other direct-to-consumer sales channels as foot traffic started falling in recent weeks to its tasting salon in Vista Collina Resort, a newly built Napa food, wine and lodging venue. And Trinitas wasn’t alone. Tasting room sales for U.S. vintners in February and early March were down 22% from a year before, according to Napa-based Wine Direct, which manages tasting room point-of-sale systems for about 900 wineries.

“We’re really focused on online sales, which are coming in really solid now,” said Sonyia Grabski, general manager of Trinitas. A big boost came from a Facebook group of wine consumers that Sunday evening let California vintners for the first time to post sales offers for group members, and orders started flowing in that night.

And Trinitas’ email marketing campaigns that were set to start in April with a lighter tone for springtime have kicked off now, with an understanding tone for the situations customers are in, Grabski said. A blast of emails sent Sunday resulted in more 12-bottle case orders, rather than the 6-packs that predominate orders.

On Sunday afternoon, Gov. Newsom recommended hundreds of wine tasting rooms, taprooms, bars and other “nonessential” gathering spots to close to combat the new coronavirus. Then on Monday, seven Bay Area counties took the unprecedented move in the national battle against the viral infection to issue orders for their residents to “shelter in place” and for business operations and travel not deemed “essential” to be suspended that day until early April.

Sonoma County on Tuesday said such an order was planned to go into effect as soon as midnight, but Napa County on Tuesday said it doesn’t plan to follow suit.

Wine Country has well over 1,000 wineries, many of which have permits for tasting rooms. Sonoma County has over 425 wineries, Napa County has roughly 550, Mendocino County over 100 and Lake County dozens, according to The Press Democrat. And on Monday the board of Napa Valley Vintners, a trade group for about 550 local wineries, voted to support Newsom’s move to close tasting rooms.

After getting questions from vintners about what the governor’s and the counties’ actions mean for their operations, the San Francisco-based industry advocacy group Wine Institute said Tuesday its attorneys advised that winery and vineyard production operations aren’t included but are advised to follow general guidelines such as 6-foot separation between workers, enhanced sanitation of hands and surfaces, and keeping sick and older workers home. Also not affected are winery administrative jobs, some of which can be done remotely.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville shut its tasting room and restaurant on Sunday and many of its employees are working from home, President Corey Beck told The Press Democrat. The winery’s production space is still open though Beck said his management team was trying to stagger shifts for employees, especially those who are having child care challenges with schools closed.

The winery will cover pay for its hospitality employees for the short term while it looks to see what federal relief will emerge to help affected industries, Beck told The Press Democrat.

Vintage Wine Estates, a Santa Rosa-based portfolio that includes B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, Sonoma Coast Vineyards in Bodega Bay and Cosentino Winery in Napa, plans to transfer their hospitality staff for other duties such as telemarketing sales and the warehouse or bottling line, CEO Pat Roney told The Press Democrat.

“We are going to try to take care of our employees,” Roney told the publication.