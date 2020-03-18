Sonoma County becomes 8th 'shelter in place' Bay Area county, while Napa Valley bans gatherings

Napa: Bans public private gatherings of 50 or more: Effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 7

Sonoma: Shelter in place : Three weeks (12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 7)

With seven San Francisco Bay Area counties on the first full day of shelter-in-place orders affecting nearly 7 million, Sonoma County on Tuesday evening takes a similar path to battle the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, Napa County on Tuesday afternoon said it would seek to bar gatherings of 50 or more people.

The Lake County public health officer is anticipated to issue shelter-in-place order for that area of the North Bay in the next 24 to 36 hours, according to a Clearlake Police Department alert on the Nixle system at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Effective midnight at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in Napa County, public and private gatherings above 50 there would be prohibited “in response to the increase scope and severity of COVID-19,” said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.

The order, which extends until April 7, comes as Napa County has yet to log any confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Relucio’s announcement stated the county took the step in light of the spread of cases in areas surrounding the county.

A shelter-in-place order that would have residents largely stay in their homes and limit all but essential business operations across Sonoma County is takes effect at midnight, top county officials confirmed Tuesday at a Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s interim public health officer, stopped short of issuing the order during the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Sonoma County has documented four cases of community spread of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. Two of those people work in health care, including one person who is an employee at the Rohnert Park Health Center, a nonprofit clinic.

“I think moving forward more quickly is probably best at this point. We had four cases in three days, and I fully expect more this week,” Mase told the Press Democrat.

The county has released little to no other information about those four cases, withholding basic, general details under a the banner of patient privacy.

Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties issued a shelter-in-place mandate Monday, affecting nearly 7 million people, including San Francisco itself.

The order says residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities for three weeks starting Tuesday in a desperate attempt by officials to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It affects the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Cruz, as well as the city of Berkeley.

Napa’s order bars public or private gatherings of 50 or more persons “except as necessary to perform essential government functions. “ Public or private gatherings of fewer than 50 persons are permitted in the county “only if hosts or sponsors implement all of the COVID-19 risk mitigation measures.”

--Associated Press and The Press Democrat contributed to this report.