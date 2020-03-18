Napa, Lake latest Bay Area counties to issue shelter-at-home orders, starting this week

Napa and Lake counties on Wednesday issued shelter-at-home orders, joining eight other Bay Area counties that already have imposed the unprecedented measure that will keep most residents at home into early April to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Karen Relucio, Napa County’s public health officer, said that area's mandate takes effect Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through April 7, barring any changes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gary Pace, Lake County's public health officer, announced its mandate takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and runs through April 10, the latest lift date of the Bay Area orders so far.

First responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, court personnel, and law enforcement are exempt from this order, according to Napa County’s press release.

Like the other Bay Area orders, Napa’s shelter-at-home order requires most people to stay at home except to go out for essential needs, such as to get groceries, gas and medications at a pharmacy. Anyone who is sick should self-isolate and stay away from others in the household, as much as possible, according to the county.

Napa County currently has no confirmed COVID-19 cases, unlike the other counties in the greater Bay Area already under a shelter-in-place order. They include Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, Alameda, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Santa Cruz counties.

Essential infrastructure, businesses and services are excluded from Napa County’s shelter-in-place order. Anyone else not in compliance could be charged with a misdemeanor, according to the county.