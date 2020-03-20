Auction Napa Valley charity wine auction cancelled over coronavirus concerns, but funds will still flow

Another major North Bay event this spring is being upended by community efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Napa Valley Vintners announced Thursday that its Auction Napa Valley charity wine auction that raises millions for area nonprofits will not be held this year.

“We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support we have had for 40 years in creating the Auction, from our vintners, bidders, volunteers, community, partners and businesses,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO of the the trade association. “The most important priority right now is for everyone to care for their families, employees and communities. Meanwhile, the NVV will do everything it can help take care of our community.”

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Napa Valley will be among the areas that are presently under a “shelter in place” order as the result of the COVID-19 virus. Such measures also caused the postponement of the Bottlerock Napa Valley, Cochella and Stagecoach music festivals to successive weekends in October.

In announcing the wine auction cancellation, the 550-member vintner trade group stated it will make donations “equal to last year’s giving to maintain services and help respond to new needs in the community the COVID-19 crisis might bring.”

Last year, the trade group reported that it raised nearly $12 million through the auction of wines. The group has pointed to how proceeds have been distributed to local health and children’s education groups. Without an event to raise money this year, the association said it will draw from a reserve fund to continue making contributions to area charities.

In the announcement Thursday, the trade group also stated that the Araujo family, honorary chairs of the event this year, will hold the same role in the 2021, now scheduled to take place June 3-6.

“We are appreciative for the joyful experience of working with our top bidders, donors, strategic partners, vintner staff and members, our auction committees and the Napa community to plan Auction Napa Valley 2020,” Bart and Daphne Araujo stated. “It is an honor to be asked to remain as chairs for Auction Napa Valley 2021 and it will be a great pleasure to get back to work and welcome everyone to Napa next year.”