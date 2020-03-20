North Bay hotel occupancy drops 9%-36% from a year ago for week pandemic declared

Hotel occupancy figures for the second week of March among the North Bay’s four counties most popular for tourism showed a steep decline compared to a year earlier, more evidence of the novel coronavirus’ impact on the industry, according to new industry figures.

Sonoma, Napa, Solano and Marin counties’ hotel occupancy rates for the week ending March 14 were down compared to a year earlier, according to STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm. Napa had the steepest decline, but Solano was the least hit.

The impact of the virus on local hotels was seen in the first week of March, when Napa County’s occupancy rate was down nearly 12% from a year before, while Sonoma County's was down about 5%, according to STR.

Sonoma County occupancy for the week starting March 8 was 54.4%, down 24.8% from the same period last year. The average daily rate was $141.27, down 7.9%, while revenue per available room was $76.83, down 30.7%.

In Napa County, occupancy for the week of March 8 was 44.4%, down 36.5% from the same week in 2019. The average daily rate was $276.47, down 0.7%, and revenue per available room was $122.89, down 36.9%.

In Marin County, hotel occupancy for the week of March 8 was 54.8%, down 27.8% from the same period last year. Average daily rate was $158.05, down 7.6%, and revenue per available room was $86.67, down 33.3%.

Hotel data for Solano County for the week ending March 14 March 8 showed an occupancy rate of 64.7%, down 8.6% from a year ago. The average daily rate was $95.53, up 0.6%, but revenue per available room was $61.84, down 8.1%.