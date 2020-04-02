North Bay professionals news from Frank Family Vineyards, Larkmead Vineyards, Marin Management and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Tory Britton Sims has joined Frank Family Vineyards as chief financial officer. Sims will direct all financial activities for the winery, including financial planning and reporting, general accounting and budgeting.

The winery stated that prior to joining the Frank Family team, Sims served as the vice president of Finance at Silver Oak Wine Cellars. She previously served as CFO at Rombauer Vineyards, Seghesio Vineyards, Cuvaison Winery and ETS Laboratories. Before that, she held finance and operations positions Clos Pegase Winery and Codorniu Winery. Sims holds a Masters of Science degree in Process Engineering from Helsinki University of Technology, an M.B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Kansas, Lawrence.

Frank Family Vineyards in Calistoga was founded in 1992 by former Disney Studios president Rich Frank. First constructed as the Historic Larkmead Winery in 1884, the stone building on property is the third oldest in Napa and appears on the national Register of Historical Places.

—

Jay James, master sommelier, will step in as vice president and general manager at Larkmead Vineyards in Calistoga. Most recently, James served as the director of sales at Chappellet Winery, where he focused on wholesale growth and distribution since 2013.

James started his career in hospitality at the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta. The winery stated that from there, his career developed to include the management of several on-premise wine programs. He worked as wine director for the Peasant Restaurant Group in their flagship restaurant, the City Grill Atlanta, as sommelier and assistant general manager at Nikolai’s Roof at the Atlanta Hilton, and key account sales representative for Atlanta Wholesale Wine.

In 1997, James passed the master sommelier exam, becoming only the 32nd American to successfully complete it. In 2005, he entered the wholesale world and joined Southern Wine and Spirits of Nevada, ultimately achieving the post of vice president of Fine Wine. In 2013, he moved to the Napa Valley to join Chappellet Vineyards as director of sales.

—

Pat Mitchell has been promoted to executive vice president at Marin Management, Inc., a Sausalito-based hotel management company. It is owned by Hogan Hospitality.

The company stated that Mitchell joined Marin Management as regional manager and also served as director of revenue and group vice president. She was promoted in 2013 to senior vice president, where she managed operations for Marin Management’s hotels, restaurants and spas.

She has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including roles in sales and marketing, public relations and communications.

The company added that Mitchell’s promotion follows an announcement that John Manderfeld will be retiring as president of Marin Management in August.

—

Rhonda Weinbach has been hired for the newly created position of director of retail chains at Shannon Ridge Family of Wines in Lower Lake in Lake County.

In her new position, the company stated, Weinbach will be responsible for key retail chain accounts nationwide and will be the liaison between Shannon Ridge Family of Wines and their extensive national distributor network.

Weinbach attended the University of Houston and attained a Bachelor of Science in hotel and restaurant management, with a minor in German language. She also spent two years at the University of Maryland, McGraw Kaserne Kampus, in Munich. Weinbach will be based in Austin, Texas.