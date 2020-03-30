Subscribe

Napa Valley College to continue teaching online through June 1, following similar moves by North Bay institutions

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 30, 2020, 12:19PM

Napa Valley College, which earlier this month moved all classes at its main campus online through at least April 5, will continue teaching online through June 1, according to a March 26 announcement from the Napa Valley Community College District. The decision was initially made to mitigate the fast-spreading novel coronavirus.

According to the release, the decision to extend through June 1 was based on consultation with the COVID-19 Emergency Ad Hoc subcommittee of the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, the college’s executive team/cabinet, the college’s academic affairs council and its student affairs council.

“This decision will allow staff and faculty to focus with consistency and clarity for instructional planning and support,” Ron Kraft, superintendent/president, Napa Valley College, said in a statement. “Further, it will provide students with a clear expectation about the coming weeks so they can better prepare for their classes.”

Most college staff, except those performing “essential functions,” will continue to work remotely in compliance with Gov. Gavin Newson’s stay-at-home order and restrictions on gatherings and social distancing, according to the release.

Additional colleges in the North Bay also teaching remotely through the remainder of the spring semester, according to their websites: Sonoma State University, Santa Rosa Junior College, Touro University of California in Vallejo, and Dominican University of California in San Rafael.

