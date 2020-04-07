Big players in wine order fulfillment combine operations: Wineshipping, Vin-Go, Pack n' Ship Direct

Two sizable players in fulfillment of orders of wine and other beverage alcohol directly to consumers are combining into one company with millions of square feet of temperature-controlled warehouses across the country.

24Seven Enterprises, a national drinks logistics company that owns North Coast-based fulfillment houses Vin-Go and Vynapse (Pack n’ Ship Direct), become part of the parent company of Napa-based fulfillment company Wineshipping, DTC Logistics, the companies announced Monday. This deal comes after 24Seven’s acquisition of Vynapse in late 2018 and establishment of a big wine warehouse in Vacaville in mid-2019.

At the helm of DTC Logistics will continue to be Eric Lewis, who came to Wineshipping in January after executive roles at Amazon, Google and mattress-to-your-door innovator Casper. The value of the transaction wasn’t disclosed.

“DTC Logistics will drive more winery and e-commerce sales with same-day and overnight delivery,” Lewis said in the annoucement. “By offering the delivery standards that consumers have come to expect, we predict that customers will adapt their beverage alcohol buying behaviors, purchasing more products, more often.”

The company claims that the new combined network of warehouses will be able to offer producers, physical and virtual retailers and wholesalers same-day delivery of beverages to major metropolitan areas and arrival at consumer doors elsewhere in one or two days. 24Seven had 13 locations with more than 2 million square feet under roof and over 400 employees as of mid-2019. Wineshipping has eight warehouses with nearly 900,000 square feet, including a 300,000-square-foot, partly automated Napa facility, according to Darren Plewes, vice president of sales and business development for Wineshipping.

The new board of directors of DTC Logistics will include Charlie Baxter as chairman and the following members: 24Seven founder and CEO James Delaney, ShipCompliant founder Jason Eckenroth, Lewis and Endeavor Capital’s Rachel S. Foltz and John von Schlegell. A private-equity firm founded in 1991, Endeavor said it funded the 2014 minority stake in Wineshipping by Baxter and Rick Moradian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.