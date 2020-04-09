Queen of the Valley Medical Center employees approve first-ever contract

Queen of the Valley Medical Center employees represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers have approved a four-year contract — the first-ever for the Napa hospital’s approximately 460 unionized workers, according to both entities.

The contract, approved late last week, includes annual raises that will total 14% to 24% over the four years; preservation of a PPO health plan; ratification bonuses between $500 and $1,000 based on length of service; a grievance and arbitration process; and more.

The workers reached a tentative agreement on March 30, with 99% of them voting to approve the contract late last week, according to the union. The hospital’s workers in November held a strike, stating Queen of the Valley’s management had offered less than 2% annual raises, according to the union.

The hospital and union have been meeting at the bargaining table several times a month since negotiations began in August 2018, Larry Coomes, chief executive at Queen of the Valley, said in a statement.

“The agreement includes competitive wages and benefits, professional growth opportunities, and ensures a safe and respectful work environment,” Coomes said.

Queen of the Valley’s unionized employees include nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, medical technicians and housekeepers. They voted in 2016 to join the National Union of Healthcare Workers. The hospital subsequently withdrew recognition of the union, but the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in July 2018 ordered the hospital to resume bargaining and recognize the union, according to previous reports.

“We want to acknowledge and thank all the team members from Queen of the Valley and NUHW who worked together to create a fair and equitable first contract,” Coomes said.