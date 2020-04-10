Wine Country hotels suffer further occupancy declines in 3rd week of coronavirus lockdown

Hotel occupancy rates in the North Bay region for the week of March 29-April 4 continue to collapse year-over-year as the novel coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of relief for the ailing economy, according to new data.

Hotel occupancy in the North Bay last week again slid the most in Napa County, declining more than 85% compared with the same period in 2019, according to STR, a hospitality industry data and analytics firm. Marin and Sonoma counties’ rates were down around 65%, and Solano County dropped about 54%.

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week ending April 4 was 9.6%, down 86.2% from a year earlier. Average daily rate was $117.29, declining 61.1%; and revenue per available room was $11.24, down 94.6%.

“Visit Napa Valley and our tourism partners continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely, while beginning to assemble plans to support our industry’s recovery and restore TOT (transient occupancy tax) collections for our local governments and our Napa Valley community,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “The essential extended ‘shelter-at-home’ order continues to have a negative economic impact on our community.”

Sonoma County’s hotel occupancy rate last week was 25.1%, down 65.5% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $104.32, down 32.9%; and revenue per available room was $26.19, reflecting a 76.9% decline.

“There is no doubt the revenue decline illustrated in this report will be felt not only in the lodging sector but in the sales tax generated by travelers,” said Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism. “SCT is working hard to execute an ongoing response and develop a recovery strategy designed to bring people back to the destination and into our lodging properties as soon as is possible.”

In Marin County, hotel occupancy last week was 26.9%, down 64.5% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $105.60, a decline of 41.3%; and revenue per available room was $28.45, down 79.1%.

Hotel data for Solano County last week showed an occupancy rate of 35%, down 53.7% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $82.12, down 14.7%, and revenue per available room was $28.75, down 60.5%.

Nationwide, Oahu Island, Hawaii, had the steepest year-over-year decrease in hotel occupancy in that time period, down by nearly 91%, to 7.0%. The Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin market posted the largest decline in average daily rate, at $68.23, a 57% drop, according to STR.

Economy hotels are experiencing the highest occupancy rates among lodging properties. Jan Freitag, STR

Jan Freitag, senior vice president of lodging at STR, said in a press release that while the data was worse than last week, she is seeing some patterns around occupancy that show economy hotels are experiencing the highest occupancy rates among lodging properties.

“This shows there are still pockets of demand, while more than 75% of the rooms around the country are empty,” according to Freitag. “We don’t expect any material change in the magnitude of (revenue-per-available room) declines for the time being.”