North Bay professionals news from Ukiah's Maverick Enterprises and Napa Valley's Rutherford Wine Co.

Valérian Fay-Châtelard has joined Maverick Enterprises in Ukiah as its new chief operations officer.

The wine closure company stated he will be responsible for working its production team in printing and converting.

Valerian previously worked for sister company Rivercap, where he has held positions such as industrial office manager and production. He has also worked with the technical side, mostly notably as director of operations at Rivercap Spain. It stated he spent time overseeing operations with other sister companies in France, Catalonia and the U.S.

Also, Robin Jamison has been hired as customer care representative. Jamison comes to Maverick with over 10 years of experience in customer service in numerous industries, including front of house management in the restaurant industry and most recently in insurance sales.

—

Nick Berube has been hired by Rutherford Wine Company as director of marketing. The Napa Valley-based company stated that Berube will lead the company’s marketing efforts for its growing portfolio of nationally distributed wine brands.

Berube has more than 15 years of marketing and public relations management across multiple business sectors and more recently in the wine industry.

He began his career with Malbec producer Altos Las Hormigas, leading marketing communications while living in Mendoza, Argentina. He was recruited by Fries Family Wines in the Pacific Northwest and returned to the United States to oversee marketing and brand management for both their Oregon and Washington wineries, Duck Pond Cellars and Desert Wind Winery, respectively.

Most recently Berube served as the director of marketing and direct-to-consumer operations for Grgich Hills Estate also in the Rutherford region of Napa Valley.






