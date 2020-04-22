Subscribe

California scheduled surgeries may now proceed, governor says; Napa County allows more activities under shelter order

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 22, 2020, 2:01PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in the North Bay, across California, the United States and around the world here.

SACRAMENTO — California hospitals now are allowed to resume scheduled surgeries, and some counties are allowing more activities while wearing protection against the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom at his Wednesday noon update on the pandemic calls it the first significant change to the state’s stay-at-home order that has been in place for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The change covers surgeries that are not emergencies. Newsom says examples include procedures for tumors, heart valves and chronic disease. The change does not include purely cosmetic surgeries.

Newsom says state officials will be monitoring hospitals closely to make sure they are not overwhelmed. If there is a surge of coronavirus cases, the scheduled surgery ban could be put back in place.

Meanwhile, Napa County on Wednesday extended its shelter order past the original early May end point to an unspecified period, while also saying that certain business, cultural and recreational activities may proceed with a "strong recommendation" to wear face coverings in public:

  • Permits all construction with proper physical distancing protocols.
  • Permits drive-in religious services with proper physical distancing protocols.
  • Permits In-Person real estate agent-client residential viewings with proper protocols.
  • Permits landscaping and gardening maintenance that is not purely for cosmetic purposes
  • Allows the use of golf courses and driving ranges with documented protocols.
  • Restricts bocce ball and cornhole sports.

The drive-in religious services change follows a lawsuit against the state by a First Amendment advocacy group, according to the Fresno Bee.

-

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in the North Bay, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine