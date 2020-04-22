California scheduled surgeries may now proceed, governor says; Napa County allows more activities under shelter order

Track cases in the North Bay, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

SACRAMENTO — California hospitals now are allowed to resume scheduled surgeries, and some counties are allowing more activities while wearing protection against the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom at his Wednesday noon update on the pandemic calls it the first significant change to the state’s stay-at-home order that has been in place for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The change covers surgeries that are not emergencies. Newsom says examples include procedures for tumors, heart valves and chronic disease. The change does not include purely cosmetic surgeries.

Newsom says state officials will be monitoring hospitals closely to make sure they are not overwhelmed. If there is a surge of coronavirus cases, the scheduled surgery ban could be put back in place.

Meanwhile, Napa County on Wednesday extended its shelter order past the original early May end point to an unspecified period, while also saying that certain business, cultural and recreational activities may proceed with a "strong recommendation" to wear face coverings in public:

Permits all construction with proper physical distancing protocols.

Permits drive-in religious services with proper physical distancing protocols.

Permits In-Person real estate agent-client residential viewings with proper protocols.

Permits landscaping and gardening maintenance that is not purely for cosmetic purposes

Allows the use of golf courses and driving ranges with documented protocols.

Restricts bocce ball and cornhole sports.

The drive-in religious services change follows a lawsuit against the state by a First Amendment advocacy group, according to the Fresno Bee.

-

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.