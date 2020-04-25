Subscribe

Chase bank temporarily closes some North Bay branches for cleaning during pandemic

SUSAN WOOD
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 24, 2020, 5:57PM
Chase branches open and closed in the North Bay

Here's what we know the afternoon of April 24.

OPEN

501 Broadway St. in Sonoma

2300 Sonoma Ave. in Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa

401 Kenilworth Dr. in Petaluma

401 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. in Greenbrae

437 Corte Madera Town Center in Corte Madera

300 Las Gallinas Ave. in San Rafael

201 Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park

1595 Grant Ave. in Novato

Reduced branch hours at this point during the pandemic are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bank also recommends customers use the bank mobile app and click on www.chase.com for further assistance.

ATMs at branches and other locations remain open.

CLOSED

101 Western Ave. in Petaluma

251 Vintage Way in Novato

402 Ignacio Blvd. in Novato

2700 Yulupa Ave. in Santa Rosa's Bennett Valley

894 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. in San Anselmo

1299 Fourth St. in San Rafael

Source: Chase

North Bay Chase bank customers may need to check to see if their preferred branch is open before making an unnecessary trip.

Chase has staggered branch office closures and re-openings since mid-March, when the New York financial institution decided to reduce contact between its customers and employees to fend off the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the branches are closing to simply get a “deep cleaning,” said Erich Timmerman, spokesman for JP Morgan Chase’s San Francisco office.

Timmerman indicated closures were strategically selected near open branches, some “within walking distance.”

For example, the Napa office at 699 Trancas St. re-opened Friday, while the 257 Soscol Avenue location is currently closed.

All openings and closures are subject to change.

