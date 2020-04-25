Chase bank temporarily closes some North Bay branches for cleaning during pandemic

ATMs at branches and other locations remain open.

Reduced branch hours at this point during the pandemic are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bank also recommends customers use the bank mobile app and click on www.chase.com for further assistance.

Here's what we know the afternoon of April 24.

North Bay Chase bank customers may need to check to see if their preferred branch is open before making an unnecessary trip.

Chase has staggered branch office closures and re-openings since mid-March, when the New York financial institution decided to reduce contact between its customers and employees to fend off the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the branches are closing to simply get a “deep cleaning,” said Erich Timmerman, spokesman for JP Morgan Chase’s San Francisco office.

Timmerman indicated closures were strategically selected near open branches, some “within walking distance.”

For example, the Napa office at 699 Trancas St. re-opened Friday, while the 257 Soscol Avenue location is currently closed.

All openings and closures are subject to change.