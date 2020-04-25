Chase bank temporarily closes some North Bay branches for cleaning during pandemic
Chase branches open and closed in the North Bay
Here's what we know the afternoon of April 24.
OPEN
501 Broadway St. in Sonoma
2300 Sonoma Ave. in Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa
401 Kenilworth Dr. in Petaluma
401 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. in Greenbrae
437 Corte Madera Town Center in Corte Madera
300 Las Gallinas Ave. in San Rafael
201 Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park
1595 Grant Ave. in Novato
Reduced branch hours at this point during the pandemic are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bank also recommends customers use the bank mobile app and click on www.chase.com for further assistance.
ATMs at branches and other locations remain open.
CLOSED
101 Western Ave. in Petaluma
251 Vintage Way in Novato
402 Ignacio Blvd. in Novato
2700 Yulupa Ave. in Santa Rosa's Bennett Valley
894 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. in San Anselmo
1299 Fourth St. in San Rafael
Source: Chase
North Bay Chase bank customers may need to check to see if their preferred branch is open before making an unnecessary trip.
Chase has staggered branch office closures and re-openings since mid-March, when the New York financial institution decided to reduce contact between its customers and employees to fend off the spread of the coronavirus.
Some of the branches are closing to simply get a “deep cleaning,” said Erich Timmerman, spokesman for JP Morgan Chase’s San Francisco office.
Timmerman indicated closures were strategically selected near open branches, some “within walking distance.”
For example, the Napa office at 699 Trancas St. re-opened Friday, while the 257 Soscol Avenue location is currently closed.
All openings and closures are subject to change.
