North Bay professionals news from Acumen Napa Valley, Barrel Associates International, The Boswell Company and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Phillip Titus has been hired as winemaker by Acumen Napa Valley. The winery stated Titus has spent the past three decades as the winemaker for his family’s Titus Vineyards and at Chappellet Vineyards. In addition to his continued roles at Titus Vineyards and Chappellet, Titus will work with Acumen’s team, which includes renowned viticulturist Garrett Buckland and assistant winemaker José Rodriquez, to guide Acumen’s winemaking program on Atlas Peak, the winery stated.

Acumen was founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Eric Yuan, with the goal of making the finest estate-grown wines on Atlas Peak.

—

Ron Angold has hired as vice president of sales and operations for Barrel Associates International LP in Napa.

Angold has more than 10 years of wine industry experience including cellar work, harvest logistics, mobile bottling, winery procurement, business development and, most recently, sales manager at Portocork.

Barrel Associates is the exclusive distributor for Tonnellerie DarGaud et Jaegle, Marcel Cadet and Tonnellerie Vallaurine French oak wine barrels and the distributor’s eponymous American oak barrel collection.

Barrel Associates International was founded in Napa in 1990 by William Jaeger Jr., Jeffrey Jaeger and Rich Davis.

—

Janice Boswell and Sean Adamowicz have joined The Boswell Company in San Rafael after five years in various disciplines of the wine business. After a chance meeting in Sonoma County, they pursued their mutual love for wine by traveling around the world, working together as “cellar rats” in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Burgundy, according to The Boswell Company. Returning home, Adamowicz worked at Williams Selyem and was most recently the assistant winemaker at Flanagan Wines.

Meanwhile, Boswell pursued a certificate in viticulture from Santa Rosa Junior College and worked as an assistant tasting room manager for Bacigalupi Vineyards. Her latest harvest was spent as a viticulture intern at Ridge Vineyards learning about organic farming and old vines.

The Boswell Company is run by Janice Boswell’s father, Jim. It is the American representative for Tonnellerie Vinea, Tonnellerie Bossuet, and La Fabrique Eric Millard. In addition to barrels, they supply bungs, glass wine thieves and hose-cleaning sponge balls.

—

Brian Lym has been named director of library services at Napa Valley College. Lym has more than 25 years of experience as an academic librarian and a tenured faculty member. Most recently, he was dean of libraries and chief librarian at Hunter College in New York. Prior to that, he was dean of university libraries at Adelphi University in New York, where he oversaw all operations and services of the Adelphi University libraries.

—

Lawrence Strick has joined the board of directors of the nonprofit Schurig Center for Brain Injury Recovery in Larkspur.

Strick is a principle at Strick Schnasse Lawyers, representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is a graduate of the University of San Francisco School of Law, and brings with him previous non-profit Board experience with Marin Interfaith Council, Community Media Center of Marin, and the Marin County Bar Association.

Founded in 1985, Schurig Center for Brain Injury Recovery is a nonprofit offering an array of services designed specifically to help brain injury, concussion, and stroke survivors and their families.