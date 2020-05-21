Subscribe

North Bay professionals news from Napa's Queen of the Valley, The Nordby Companies of Santa Rosa

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 21, 2020, 11:11AM
May 21, 2020

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Ed Price, B.S.N., MBA, has joined Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa as chief nursing officer.

Price comes to Queen of the Valley Medical Center from Sutter Delta Medical Center, a 134-bed hospital in Antioch, where he had been chief nurse executive since July 2018. Prior to his time there, he was chief nursing officer for Tenet Healthcare’s Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Alabama; Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida.

Price holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northwestern State University, Louisiana, and an MBA from Regis University, Colorado. Retiring as a major in the United States Air Force in 1997, he was a worldwide consultant for the Department of Defense for hyperbaric nursing and an instructor for the Air Force flight nurse school and combat nursing course.

Ted van der Linden has joined The Nordby Companies in Santa Rosa as preconstruction and client services director.

In his role with The Nordby Companies, the company stated that van der Linden will be focused on “building and maintaining trust with clients to ensure the success of the company’s construction projects.”

Prior to joining The Nordby Companies, van der Linden was the principal of performance engineering at Integral Group and had worked for DPR Construction.

