North Bay firms face the new challenge of creating safe workplaces in the coronavirus pandemic

Amy’s Kitchen supervisor Ronyde Rockholt was looking forward to celebrating her 50th birthday eating her way through Italy in August. Instead, the 20-year employee has found herself working the front lines of manufacturing food for others during a global coronavirus pandemic, alongside her 35 workers while maintaining a safe distance.

The assessment from the company's people and production supervisor working in the natural food producer’s Santa Rosa plant goes a long way given the insidious nature of the COVID-19 — especially in the manufacturing world in which hot spots in meat packing plants have raged out of control in the United States.

The alarm bells have sounded for North Bay executives and business owners who are tasking interior designers, HVAC contractors, IT installers, plastic barrier providers and architects with finding ways to safety bring back workers into office and manufacturing settings.

Despite the rules still being worked out across the state, businesses, like Amy’s, know the workplace is about to change. They include workstations set 6 feet apart, hand sanitizer becoming more prevalent, consistent hand washing among workers as well as routine temperature screening, the donning of masks making up the office wardrobe — and possibly even the use of safety glasses depending on whether the environment is at-risk.

With 2,600 employees scattered among three manufacturing facilities and a Petaluma headquarters, Amy’s has installed plastic barriers hung by cables from overhead to divide workers. On the one production line going at this time, workers wear masks, smocks, glasses and gloves facing one another at the conveyor belt. Employees starting their shifts go through thermal temperature screening and practice social distancing on the job and on breaks.

Even nonwork time has been given consideration. Staffers bring their own lunches and sit one person to a table of the 40 inside. Picnic tables are set up outside.

“That’s my second home. It’s a good place to work. We feel like family and take care of each other,” Rockholt said.

The supervisor has huddled with her employees to answer any questions or concerns they may have, adding she has never felt insecure about working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Two employees have tested positive at the Sonoma County plant through community contact and been off work.

“There’s anxiety about the unknown, anxiety about where other people have been. Even for people who go outside, we ask them to stay vigilant. When you think of it, there’s heightened anxiety just going to the grocery store,” Amy’s spokeswoman Jessica Adkins said. “But we’re cleaning consistently multiple times an hour, and our teams are getting creative in how to stay safe.”

Amy’s 200 office workers operating remotely will be asked to abide by social distancing protocols when they return. The strategic plan has not been finalized, but Adkins suspects masks within the office may be required — much like the manufacturing division, and hand sanitizer will be king.

“The whole team will come up with the plan, but we don’t have it all figured out yet,” she said.

It’s only a matter of time

“What I’m seeing is all the public agencies are calling,” Facilities by Design owner Paula Stabler said of her 50 longtime clients she’s helped over 28 years as an interior designer.