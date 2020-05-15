Subscribe

Napa, Sonoma counties seek California OK to reopen dine-in restaurants, other retail from coronavirus lockdown

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 14, 2020, 6:55PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

Roadmap to reopening

California Public Health Department maintains a website list of counties with approved local variances from statewide restrictions on activities allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Early stage 2 reopening activities (statewide)

  • Curb-side Retail
  • Manufacturers
  • Logistics
  • Childcare for those outside of the essential workforce
  • Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)
  • Select services: car washes, pet grooming, and landscape gardening
  • Outdoor museums, and open gallery spaces and other public spaces with modifications

Expanded stage 2 (with approved county attestation)

  • Destination retail, including open-air shopping malls and swap meets
  • Dine-in restaurants (other amenities, like bars or gaming areas, are not permitted)
  • Schools, with modifications

Not allowed in any part of stage 2

  • Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios
  • Entertainment venues with limited capacities, such as movie theaters, gaming, gambling, and arcade venues, and pro sports
  • Indoor museums, kids museums and gallery spaces, zoos and libraries
  • Community centers, including public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas
  • Limited-capacity religious services and cultural ceremonies
  • Nightclubs
  • Concert venues
  • Live audience sports
  • Festivals
  • Theme parks
  • Hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism – non-essential travel
  • Higher Education

Source: California Department of Public Health

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in the North Bay, across California, the United States and around the world here.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved a proposed a series of policy changes governing how businesses can operate under less stringent policies as a step toward reopening the local economy.

The motion passed unanimously. Both Dillion and Karen Relucio, Napa County’s public health officer, will sign a letter to the California Department of Public Health outlining the changes the county wishes to make, along with details of this plan. for review and consideration.

The move comes as Sonoma County pressed health officials to move toward reopening through steps outlined by Gov. Gavin Newsom, while Marin County proposed to issue reopening guidelines on Friday.

In Napa County, Relucio said she believes Napa is ready to move into early phase 2 of the governor’s four-phase plan for reopening California.

Officially entering phase 2 in Napa County would lift some restrictions on businesses deemed lower risk for transmitting the COVID-19 virus: retail (for curbside pick-up), child care facilities, nonessential manufacturing (such as toys, furniture and clothing), schools and offices where working remotely is not possible. Such businesses would have to modify the work environment to make it safer for employees in keeping with the state’s recovery plan.

These changes were contained in a variance attestation report presented at a special meeting of Napa County’s supervisors that also addressed moving further into phase 2 by further relaxing restrictions by allowing restaurants to resume sit-down dining practices as well as the reopening of hospitality centers such as tasting rooms and wineries, following social-distancing guidelines.

The proposed changes must be approved by the state Public Health Department posted on its website to take effect.

Relucio said other areas of the state have asked for similar approvals and received a response from the state in just a few days. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, variance attestation forms for 19 counties were posted on the department website, none of which were from the North Bay or Bay Area.

Relucio said Napa County currently has 83 positive new COVID-19 cases, with some 2,855 testing negative out of 2,938 individuals tested, for a rate of 2.8% over the past 22 days, with only three deaths during this period, or 3.6%, with only 1.9 new cases per 10,000 residents as of Thursday. In 2019, Napa County had 137,744 total residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Napa County has seen one COVID-19 case and one death over the past 14 days.

However, Relucio pointed out that Napa is slightly above the requirement of having only one case per 10,000 over 14 days, which exceeds the state’s epidemiology parameters. She noted that the state tends to stick to its threshold limits.

She said Napa County has epidemiology stability, scalability preparedness procedures and the necessary resources (PPP, etc.) in place to protect workers, handle additional cases along with the containment capacity to further open up the economy under this proposed plan.

The county’s capacity to test and detect new infections is at the two persons per 1,000 level with 300 to 400 tests being conducted daily. Tests must be accessible to 75% of the population with 30 minutes of a testing center that includes hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and jail intake facilities among other locations. The state requirement of having 15 trained healthcare workers per 100,000 of population available to conduct tests is exceeded in Napa by having 17 trained per 100,000.

Napa’s ability to provide housing availability for up to 15% of its vulnerable residents requiring quarantine has been met. Napa has 350 homeless individuals and 15% of this population group (123) require such housing. Facilities have been set up to house 217 individuals to date.

In addition, hospital capacity in Napa County has been determined to be sufficient to cope with a surge of 35% of COVID-19 and non-COVID patients – with the ability to double this surge capacity if needed.

Relucio said given this dashboard of facts about Napa readiness and statistics look like, the county may still have to make modifications.

Board of Supervisors Chair Dillion said this updated report is a “superlative effort and a model product enabling the county to be in the best possible position to open its businesses again,” but admitted that for the county alone, “it is not entirely in our purview to do so.”

Elsewhere in the North Bay, Marin County plans on Friday to issue a new shelter-in-place order allowing curbside retail and manufacturing to open May 18 in Marin cities, towns and unincorporated areas. This builds on the May 4 order that re-opened outdoor businesses and construction. Details will be posted on the business section of MarinRecovers.com, which connects local business owners and residents with recovery and business reopening information.

Sonoma County officials, at the direction of the Board of Supervisors, are preparing to ask the state to allow the county to proceed more quickly with reopening parts of the local economy, joining several dozen counties that are already lobbying Sacramento to lift coronavirus-related restrictions.

The move comes despite strong reservations from the county’s top health officer and a local COVID-19 caseload and death toll that would otherwise disqualify the county from an accelerated reopening under state benchmarks put forth last week.

County supervisors, who’ve been lobbied heavily by business leaders for a broader reopening, on Tuesday directed Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase to work with County Counsel Bruce Goldstein to draft a waiver, or variance, from those state-mandated metrics, which require, among other things, fewer than one coronavirus case per 10,000 residents and no deaths in the past two weeks.

Sonoma County has had two deaths in the past two weeks and has overshot the ceiling on case numbers, but appears to have met other state standards, which also cover testing, hospital bed capacity and homeless services.

“The question is, ‘Is anybody going to meet that criteria? Where is the state getting this criteria from?’ ” Supervisor Shirlee Zane said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It doesn’t make any sense. This bar is very high.”

—The Press Democrat contributed to this report

