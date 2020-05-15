Napa, Sonoma counties seek California OK to reopen dine-in restaurants, other retail from coronavirus lockdown

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved a proposed a series of policy changes governing how businesses can operate under less stringent policies as a step toward reopening the local economy.

The motion passed unanimously. Both Dillion and Karen Relucio, Napa County’s public health officer, will sign a letter to the California Department of Public Health outlining the changes the county wishes to make, along with details of this plan. for review and consideration.

The move comes as Sonoma County pressed health officials to move toward reopening through steps outlined by Gov. Gavin Newsom, while Marin County proposed to issue reopening guidelines on Friday.

In Napa County, Relucio said she believes Napa is ready to move into early phase 2 of the governor’s four-phase plan for reopening California.

Officially entering phase 2 in Napa County would lift some restrictions on businesses deemed lower risk for transmitting the COVID-19 virus: retail (for curbside pick-up), child care facilities, nonessential manufacturing (such as toys, furniture and clothing), schools and offices where working remotely is not possible. Such businesses would have to modify the work environment to make it safer for employees in keeping with the state’s recovery plan.

These changes were contained in a variance attestation report presented at a special meeting of Napa County’s supervisors that also addressed moving further into phase 2 by further relaxing restrictions by allowing restaurants to resume sit-down dining practices as well as the reopening of hospitality centers such as tasting rooms and wineries, following social-distancing guidelines.

The proposed changes must be approved by the state Public Health Department posted on its website to take effect.

Relucio said other areas of the state have asked for similar approvals and received a response from the state in just a few days. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, variance attestation forms for 19 counties were posted on the department website, none of which were from the North Bay or Bay Area.

Relucio said Napa County currently has 83 positive new COVID-19 cases, with some 2,855 testing negative out of 2,938 individuals tested, for a rate of 2.8% over the past 22 days, with only three deaths during this period, or 3.6%, with only 1.9 new cases per 10,000 residents as of Thursday. In 2019, Napa County had 137,744 total residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Napa County has seen one COVID-19 case and one death over the past 14 days.

However, Relucio pointed out that Napa is slightly above the requirement of having only one case per 10,000 over 14 days, which exceeds the state’s epidemiology parameters. She noted that the state tends to stick to its threshold limits.

She said Napa County has epidemiology stability, scalability preparedness procedures and the necessary resources (PPP, etc.) in place to protect workers, handle additional cases along with the containment capacity to further open up the economy under this proposed plan.

The county’s capacity to test and detect new infections is at the two persons per 1,000 level with 300 to 400 tests being conducted daily. Tests must be accessible to 75% of the population with 30 minutes of a testing center that includes hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and jail intake facilities among other locations. The state requirement of having 15 trained healthcare workers per 100,000 of population available to conduct tests is exceeded in Napa by having 17 trained per 100,000.