E ven before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, there was a growing trend in the health care industry of large medical practices swallowing up smaller practices, giving them better negotiating power with insurers.

Now, the coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders continues to threaten the economic viability of physician practices across the state, especially those that are small- and medium-sized.

Among practices of all sizes in the state, revenue has declined by 64% since March 1, with 75% of practices experiencing a revenue decline of 50% or greater, according to the California Medical Association, a Sacramento-based organization representing more than 44,000 physicians across the state in all medical specialties. The group is advocating for policymakers to take “quick, decisive action” and provide financial help to avoid further consolidation, particularly among the smaller medical practices.

Physicians with their own practices in the North Bay are not immune from the pressures. Finances are tight. They’re trying to keep the lights on, and they’re worried for their patients. The Business Journal spoke with three physicians with diverse specialties who revealed what keeps them up at night.

Treating women

I never really completely closed my doors because pregnant people need to be seen, people with problems like infections and bad pain need to be seen. Rebecca Levy, owner of Premier Ob/Gyn in Napa

Dr. Rebecca Levy is an obstetrics and gynecology physician from New York who has been in practice for about 23 years. After practicing the first 10 years in New York, she moved to Napa in 2008 and in 2014 opened a solo practice, called Premier Ob/Gyn. She started her own practice with three employees and now has a staff of nine.

Levy said many advised her to temporarily close when the state went into shelter-in-place. She didn’t.

“I never really completely closed my doors because pregnant people need to be seen, people with problems like infections and bad pain need to be seen,” said Levy.

“I do deliver babies and I do minor surgical procedures at Queen of the Valley Medical Center,” Levy said. “Most of my practice is office-based, and a lot of it is menopause-based, so I see a lot of women from age 40 to 90.”

Before opening her solo practice, Levy worked for three years with another physician in private practice, and then practiced for more than two years at OLE Health, also in Napa. She had 500 patients on her roster when she went out on her own. Today, she has 2,000 patients.

Once shelter-in-place orders went into effect, Levy staggered the staff and went from being open about three-and-a-half days a week to about to two-and-a-half days a week.

She closed the waiting room and patients were booked at least an hour apart, which allowed for only eight or nine patients a day. As a result, business dropped and Levy had to “severely cut” her employees’ hours.

In addition, a number of Levy’s existing patients lost their jobs and insurance, so she decided to charge a lower fee for those who needed to be seen. She also took care of as much as possible over the phone, such as refilling prescriptions.

“So I have kept probably most of my patients this way,” she said. “Because I know that when they get their job back and they get insurance back, they’ll come back.”