Subscribe
From left: Esther Penn, M.D., owner of Medical Aesthetics in downtown Santa Rosa; John Geisse, M.D., Solano Dermatology Associates; and Rebecca Levy, M.D., owner of Premier Ob/Gyn Napa. (courtesy photos)

Smaller physician practices in Wine Country struggle to come back from coronavirus lockdown

Three-quarters of California physician practices say they lost at least half their revenue since the coronavirus outbreak in the state. Here's how these local doctors are trying to keep the lights on while caring for patients under the new restrictions.
CHERYL SARFATY
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 3, 2020, 9:31AM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

E ven before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, there was a growing trend in the health care industry of large medical practices swallowing up smaller practices, giving them better negotiating power with insurers.

Now, the coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders continues to threaten the economic viability of physician practices across the state, especially those that are small- and medium-sized.

Among practices of all sizes in the state, revenue has declined by 64% since March 1, with 75% of practices experiencing a revenue decline of 50% or greater, according to the California Medical Association, a Sacramento-based organization representing more than 44,000 physicians across the state in all medical specialties. The group is advocating for policymakers to take “quick, decisive action” and provide financial help to avoid further consolidation, particularly among the smaller medical practices.

Physicians with their own practices in the North Bay are not immune from the pressures. Finances are tight. They’re trying to keep the lights on, and they’re worried for their patients. The Business Journal spoke with three physicians with diverse specialties who revealed what keeps them up at night.

Treating women

I never really completely closed my doors because pregnant people need to be seen, people with problems like infections and bad pain need to be seen.Rebecca Levy, owner of Premier Ob/Gyn in Napa

Dr. Rebecca Levy is an obstetrics and gynecology physician from New York who has been in practice for about 23 years. After practicing the first 10 years in New York, she moved to Napa in 2008 and in 2014 opened a solo practice, called Premier Ob/Gyn. She started her own practice with three employees and now has a staff of nine.

Levy said many advised her to temporarily close when the state went into shelter-in-place. She didn’t.

“I never really completely closed my doors because pregnant people need to be seen, people with problems like infections and bad pain need to be seen,” said Levy.

“I do deliver babies and I do minor surgical procedures at Queen of the Valley Medical Center,” Levy said. “Most of my practice is office-based, and a lot of it is menopause-based, so I see a lot of women from age 40 to 90.”

Before opening her solo practice, Levy worked for three years with another physician in private practice, and then practiced for more than two years at OLE Health, also in Napa. She had 500 patients on her roster when she went out on her own. Today, she has 2,000 patients.

Once shelter-in-place orders went into effect, Levy staggered the staff and went from being open about three-and-a-half days a week to about to two-and-a-half days a week.

She closed the waiting room and patients were booked at least an hour apart, which allowed for only eight or nine patients a day. As a result, business dropped and Levy had to “severely cut” her employees’ hours.

In addition, a number of Levy’s existing patients lost their jobs and insurance, so she decided to charge a lower fee for those who needed to be seen. She also took care of as much as possible over the phone, such as refilling prescriptions.

“So I have kept probably most of my patients this way,” she said. “Because I know that when they get their job back and they get insurance back, they’ll come back.”

Doctors deal with financial fallout of COVID-19

The survey includes physicians practicing in Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties. View the full survey results at cmadocs.org/covid-19.

  • 97% of practices are worried about their practices’ financial health due to the financial stress they are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
  • Virtually all practices (98%) report a substantial decrease in patient volume.
  • Practice revenue has declined by an average of 67%.
  • Practices have had to implement multiple, drastic measures to stay viable.
  • More than half (53%) of practices have had to lay off or furlough physicians/staff.
  • 65% of practices have reduced physician/staff hours.
  • 39% have had to cut physician and staff salaries.
  • 17% have had to close their practice temporarily.
  • More than half of practices (56%) applied for a loan created by the CARES Act.
  • Physicians ranked financial assistance (62%), PPE (53%) and temporary housing (44%) as the most important resources they need.

Source: California Medical Association

Levy applied for a Small Business Administration payroll loan and every other disaster-relief loan available as soon as the state went into lockdown in mid-March, she said.

“I had all my paperwork in the first week and then I waited. I did not get a (PPP) loan in the first round,” she said. “I use Chase Bank, which has been my business bank since 2014, and they’ve done very well by me, but I felt like they should have helped me out a little bit more to get that loan.”

She ended up getting the loan in the second round. The PPP loans provide 2½ times an employers’ payroll, and she got the full amount, which was $39,000.

“As soon as I got it, I started having employees come back,” Levy said, adding a number of her staff is now working from home doing administrative work. “By June 1, we’re going to be back close to the hours that we were doing before.”

Levy also is now shortening the time between patient visits to 30–45 minutes.

“I’ve never made a ton of money from the practice,” she said, adding she took no salary the first two years she was in practice, and has had loans she’s had to repay. “I’m not afraid of not making a lot of money. I’m afraid of my patients not making it or being so sad or so depressed they don’t get through this. For me, that’s been the hardest thing.”

Dermatologically speaking

We're not charging any fines or fees. That would be unconscionable when everybody's in trouble right now.John Geisse, owner of Vallejo-based Solano Dermatology Associates, on giving tenants among the practice’s five offices time to get back on their feet

Dr. John Geisse is a dermatologist who has been in practice for 35 years. He has practiced since 1994 out of Vallejo-based Solano Dermatology Associates, taking ownership of the group in 2001.

Over the years, the practice has grown to five offices — three in Solano County and two in Napa County — and a staff of about 70, of which 13 are dermatologists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.

Solano Dermatology Associates has not completely closed during shelter-in-place because a number of its patients need to be treated for serious disease, such as cancer.

Three of the physicians, including Geisse, are fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons. Mohs is a technique for treating skin cancer that allows the surgeon to see where the cancer ends, providing for a high cure rate, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Mohs also allows the patient to keep as much healthy skin as possible because the surgeon only removes the skin with cancer cells.

“And so the three of us didn’t completely stop working,” Geisse said, adding they were able to put some of the procedures on hold, but not all of them. “For instance, I had a patient with life-threatening melanoma diagnosed today, and we had another with life-threatening squamous cell (carcinoma) last week.”

The rest of Solano Dermatology Associates provides general dermatology, which can vary from acne, warts and wrinkles, to serious autoimmune disease such as lupus and psoriatic arthritis.

“Dermatology is a very diverse, complex field,” Geisse said, adding dermatologists also play a role in diagnosing COVID-19.

“The virus has specific skin findings, including specific rashes … like lesions on the fingers and toes that would lead us to be early detectors of the virus,” he said.

Over the years, Solano Dermatology Associates has grown to five offices — three in Solano County and two in Napa County — and a staff of about 70, including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

When the state went on lockdown in March, business dropped by about 40% to 50%. By April, it had dropped to about 25%, resulting in the layoff of 20 employees.

Geisse described the fallout from the coronavirus as “terrible.”

After shelter-in-place went into effect, Geisse quickly applied for a PPP loan through Bank of Marin. He received the funds on April 20. The amount wasn’t disclosed.

“That was a huge relief,” Geisse said. “With that done, we were able to bring a majority of our laid-off employees back.”

Now, with regulations beginning to ease, more patients are returning, bringing the practice back to about 50% to 60% of its normal business.

As the practice begins to ramp up again, it still is nowhere near close to being out of the woods. Geisse hasn’t taken a salary since shelter-in-place began, and the practice’s other physicians have taken a salary cut. Geisse also owns two of the five offices and has a number of tenants hurting for funds. He has given them time to get back on their feet.

“We’ve only done forbearance, not forgiveness, because I’m not a bank so that person will have to pay us eventually,” he said. “We’re not charging any fines or fees. That would be unconscionable when everybody’s in trouble right now.”

On her own

I put my mortgage on hold, and I tried to defer as many higher-cost bills that I normally would pay.Esther Penn, owner of Medical Aesthetics in Santa Rosa, on the financial distress she’s experienced from the state’s lockdown.

Dr. Esther Penn, a former ophthalmologist who in 2016 shifted her specialty to medical aesthetics, temporarily shuttered her downtown Santa Rosa clinic in mid-March. She is the owner of Medical Aesthetics.

“I do elective procedures so that doesn’t qualify as essential medical services, although a lot of my patients might argue,” said Penn, whose services include Botox, lip and cheek fillers, and other cosmetic work. “This is an extremely distressing financial situation. I put my mortgage on hold, and I tried to defer as many higher-cost bills that I normally would pay.”

Being self-employed initially meant Penn didn’t qualify for unemployment insurance but when that changed a few weeks ago, it allowed her to begin resuming some financial obligations. She also was able to get a small grant through an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. She didn’t state the amount.

Penn described the whole situation as frustrating, but also humbling.

“I do pay rent for my space where I do my procedures and my (landlord) is graciously not charging rent while we can’t work,” Penn said. Monthly rent is $450. “So that’s pretty amazing.”

Penn noted her medical liability insurance company has deferred payment until the end of June and is offering an adjustment for physicians who haven’t been practicing since they don’t have risk exposure.

The makers of the products Penn buys from — including Allergan, Evolus and Galderma — also are helping either by discounting products or extending payment terms.

“A lot of the companies are doing a fair amount to help,” Penn said. “Everybody’s hurting and in this together.”

Until the pandemic hit, Penn had built her business to about 65 clients, and last summer began to break even and start to get ahead.

Penn doesn’t plan to close permanently, though she expects once she reopens, there will be some drop in business, at least for a while. On the other hand, she has a good number of clients with disposable income.

As far as why she gave up ophthalmology, Penn said that it was rewarding but a much more complex business structure, with a lot of middlemen. With her solo practice in medical aesthetics, other than buying product from manufacturers, that’s not the case.

“For me, this is much more simple and direct, and it’s been really rewarding,” she said. “I feel for the first time I really enjoy going to work. And I’m eager to get back.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine