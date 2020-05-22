Wine Country guidelines for reopening restaurants after coronavirus lockdown

The following guidelines for reopening dine-in service in Napa County are among sector-by-sector best practices developed for county public officials by a coalition of business leaders led by local chambers of commerce.

Napa County got the state OK to reopen dine-in service May 19. Lake, Mendocino and Solano counties got their approval to do so May 20.

General facility

• Restaurants should post signage at the entrance clearly stating that social distancing is in practice, safety is a priority and advising anyone who is unwell not to enter the premises.

• Hand sanitizer should be provided, and usage required at the entrance. Sanitizer should be provided and easily accessible at multiple other locations specific to each restaurant’s design.

• Restaurants should analyze ingress and egress from waiting areas, restrooms, and dining rooms to determine choke points and adopt new strategies, if necessary, to achieve social distancing.

• Dining room capacity and table layout should be based on current social distancing requirements at County mandated occupancy levels. Clear plexiglass barriers should be used to prevent face-to- face contact where necessary and appropriate in both the front and back of the house. Outdoor seating, if available should be utilized with similar distancing.

• All shared surfaces and any high touch areas should be sanitized at scheduled 30-minute intervals.

• Buffet, Salad Bar, and other self-serve options are not permitted at this time. Individually packaged “grab and go” items are still allowed.

• If possible, restaurants should update their HVAC systems by using higher MERV rated air filters and by increasing the amount of outside air from 15% to 30%. Keeping doors and windows open can also increase the amount of outside air.

Welcoming guests

To thrive we will have to ensure that both our staff and our guests feel safe and secure. It is more important than ever that grooming, personal hygiene, facility maintenance and good housekeeping are impeccable.

• Restaurants should prioritize reservations or call ahead seating and set the maximum party size at 6 guests per table. “Text when ready” or similar notification methods should be used to eliminate crowded waiting areas.

• Restaurants should require guests to provide contact information, including the names of everyone in their party so that the information can be made available, if necessary, for the County to perform contact and tracing follow up. This information should not be shared with anyone else and can be deleted after 21 days. Host staff should be trained to explain why this is necessary.

• Restaurants should check every guest’s temperature reading before seating and refuse to seat anyone with a reading over 100 degrees.

• Guests should be required to wear masks while in restaurants except while seated and consuming food and beverages. Restaurants should provide guests with a sanitary location to place their masks while eating and drinking. (Bag, box, etc)

• No physical contact. No handshakes, hugs, high fives, or fist bumps, etc.

Employee health and personal hygiene

• A manager should confirm employee temperature readings before beginning work. Any employees with a temperature reading of 100 degrees or higher, or that exhibits any other COVID-19 related symptoms (cough, sore throat, vomiting, or diarrhea) should be sent home until the symptoms clear. Employees should be without fever for 24 hours (after finishing fever- reducing medicines) before returning to work.