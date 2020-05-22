Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery in Rutherford, was a member of the seven-member Napa Valley Vintners task force charged with drafting the safe practices guidelines.

“Direct-to-consumer wineries want to reopen as soon as they can, along with the rest of us, while focusing on safety. The way we operate the business is definitely going to be different, with visitor reservations in advance, wine poured outside and more emphasis on virtual tastings and tours. People will be paying up front and customers will have to be on time for pickups.”

She said California has great weather, and most people prefer to be outside. “Our patio will be expanded to accommodate more tables with distancing. It will be enjoyable to be able to socialize again,” Swain said.

Swain noted that using virtual conferencing technology enables groups of 50, 100 or more to engage with St. Supréy. She said some 2,000 plus individuals can be connected simultaneously on Facebook.

Video participation includes two-way chats, question and answer periods, and watching various dishes being prepared. This winery started virtual tastings 10 years ago. Now it does this regularly for those who can’t come in person.

Swain emphasized the need to have restaurants, hotels and wineries open to support each other and thinks a lot about the changes coming.

“On March 9 we rebooted our virtual tasting program with a winemaker selection series covering wines recently shipped to club members," she said. "Everyone is introduced. We share comments from chefs in our kitchen, provide recipes, offer cooking tips and present wine and food pairing ideas and property tours. These are not Hollywood productions. We’re here to have fun! I participate in 10-12 video meetings a week.”

Karen Fontanella and her husband have kept Fontanella Family Winery going during these difficult times. She said their six full-time employees were retained to support production and administration, and that tasting room personnel were reassigned.

This winery produces 4,000 cases a year at its Mt. Veeder appellation property west of Napa. It is one of the smaller operations in the county, and such producers collectively represent over two-thirds of all wineries in the county.

“We rely on our tasting room for most sales and to enlist additional wine club members," Fontanella said. "About 95% of our sales are direct, but with our tasting room closed since March 15, margins are shrinking and revenue has declined by 20% due to the shutdown and shipping costs – which are not cheap. We are relying on wine sales through webinars, shipping promotions and discounts to serve our customers and attract new ones.”

She said they still don’t know how bad a decline in wine club member sign-ups will be, and that they are doing everything they can to retain them, however, a high percentage come through tasting room contacts.

Fontanella, also a member of the Napa Valley Vintners guideline development task force, said one of her goals was to try to keep wineries from being lumped together with bars and lounges in state orders listing when certain industries can reopen. Bars and lounges cannot resume operations until stage 3.

“Times are definitely changing, and we will evolve with them. The ability to reach out visually through the Internet will certainly be a major part of our marketing and sales strategy moving forward,” she said.