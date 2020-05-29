Napa Valley winery Caymus Vineyards seeks court help to speed reopening of California's tasting rooms

The fomenting frustration of vintners in California Wine Country at having to keep the lifeblood for many of their operations — tasting rooms and patios — closed while restaurants and other businesses around them welcome back customers has flowed over into federal court action.

Caymus Vineyards, which has one of its wineries in Napa Valley, on Thursday filed a complaint in the California Northern District court, alleging that an order earlier this month from Sonia Angell, state public health officer, unconstitutionally excluded those visitor-serving areas from what approved counties could allow to reopen from COVID-19 restrictions in place since mid-March. That May 12 order updated the state’s four-phase reopening timeline to allow counties with approved outbreak management plans to move further into the current second phase, allowing restaurant dining, in-store shopping and public-serving elements of wineries, breweries and distilleries — as long as meals are served with the beverages.

Napa County was approved to move further into phase 2 on May 19 and issued its own corresponding health order with newly allowed businesses. Caymus contends in the 16-page lawsuit that the state action to exclude certain wineries violates rights to equal protection and due process, and that the continued closure amounts to a “taking” of property without compensation.

“Caymus brings this action to ensure that it, and wineries like it, are treated equally to other similarly-situated businesses,” wrote one of the winery’s attorneys in the case, Thomas Harvey of San Francisco’s Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, in the lawsuit. “As retailers, restaurants, and wineries providing dine-in meals are permitted to reopen, so should Caymus.”

The winery noted in the legal filing that Napa County’s 1990 Winery Definition Ordinance mostly excludes producers since that time from operating food service facilities on their properties. The conflict between the local exclusion and the state’s approval of Napa County’s variance to move into the expanded second phase of reopening has been problematic, according to Rex Stults, head of industry relations for trade group Napa Valley Vintners.

“It’s not only not been helpful for wineries but it causes more confusion,” he said.

The business group has talked to the governor’s office on Tuesday and Thursday, sharing local media coverage of the state-county policy conflict.

“We think we’re getting traction in the governor’s office and we hope that provision is removed and we hope we can move forward with reopening,” Stults said.

Napa Valley wine and public officials submitted safety protocols to the state at the beginning of May, and dozens of wineries participated in a video conference Thursday to share strategies for making the reopening experience safe for staff and visitors while maintaining the high-end feel of the Wine Country experience, Stults said.

"Local health officials and wineries have been working together on safety measures for reopening tasting rooms," said state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who also has been relaying concerns from local business leaders. "They've made progress, and I'm hopeful these businesses will be back up and running soon."

One of the protocols Napa Valley wineries are looking to leverage is the by-appointment-only requirement of the winery ordinance, Stults said. Wineries not under that requirement are looking to move to it to manage visitor traffic in the valley and to create more opportunities to communicate with visitors before and after the visit about safety procedures and winery information.