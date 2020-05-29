Subscribe

Past due mortgages triple in a month in North Bay

SUSAN WOOD
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
May 29, 2020, 10:45AM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Mortgage by the numbers

Number of mortgages unpaid after more than 30 days

April 2020: National – 3.6 million

California – 418,312

North Bay – 15,678

Sonoma Co. – 5,227

Napa Co. – 1,659

Marin Co. – 2,507

Solano Co. – 5,559

Mendocino Co. – 726

March 2020: National – 2 million

California – 159,080

North Bay – 5,427

Sonoma Co. – 1,560

Napa Co. – 538

Marin Co. – 668

Solano Co. – 2,324

Mendocino Co. – 337

April 2019: National – 2 million

California – 163,799

North Bay – 5,646

Sonoma Co. – 1,638

Napa Co. – 515

Marin Co. - 660

Solano Co. – 2,504

Mendocino Co. - 329

Source: Black Knight mortgage data company

In a sign of the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, April’s past due mortgages have almost tripled to 15,678 in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano and Mendocino counties, a Florida mortgage data firm reported.

The North Bay mortgages with past-due payments includes those in forbearance, which means the bank has agreed to allow customers’ to delay their mortgage payments but requires those payments be made up in one way or another.

More than 3.6 million American homeowners were not current on their loans by at least 30 days in April, up from just over 2 million in March, Black Knight reported.

“During the Great Recession (of 2008-09), it was 18 months before we saw 1.6 million homeowners become delinquent on their mortgages. In today’s COVID-19 environment, we saw that number accrue in a single month,” Black Knight Economist Andy Walden said.

The Jacksonville market researcher chief fears the delinquency rate will climb in the coming months based on the growing number of homeowners in forbearance. Just 21% of those U.S. homeowners have made May payments.

In California, past due mortgages surged from 159,080 to 418,312 in a one-month period or 5.73% of homeowners not current on their loans. Among the five North Bay counties surveyed, Sonoma and Solano counties had the most – about two-thirds – of the late loan payments in April.

“I’m seeing the folks getting furloughed having the bulk of the challenges,” said Scott Sheldon, mortgage broker for New American Funding in Santa Rosa.

Sheldon warned against all mortgage holders asking the bank for forbearance as an easy way out of grueling payment schedules.

“You can’t get a forbearance because you want it. You need to prove a ‘documentable hardship,’” he said.

According to new loan rules, account holders may either set up a loan modification in a refinance, pay back the forbearance payment amount in one lump sum when they’re in a better financial situation or integrate the late payments onto the principle. The latter option was added to relieve stress among those homeowners who don’t qualify for or want a refinance but have difficulty paying back the entire amount when their circumstances change.

“That’s why everyone was upset (before),” Sheldon said, referring to the third option available to homeowners now.

Forbearances may be stretched into six months.

Still, the best option involves toughing it out and paying the loan as scheduled, Napa mortgage broker Mike Mitchell said.

Refinancing loans may seem like a quick fix to finding relief because the loan periods don’t overlap, thus allowing account holders to skip one or two payments. But this only delays the pain in many cases.

Even in the wealthiest Marin County neighborhoods, the long arm of the coronavirus outbreak has made an impact.

Of the $1 billion in home loans serviced by Union Bank in Marin, 12% have been submitted into forbearance.

“These numbers are consistent with what we’re seeing in other markets across the state and reflect the level of hardship many people are facing right now,” Union Bank Head of Consumer Lending Paul Appleton told the Business Journal.

Indeed, the financial maneuver may serve as a better option than tapping into retirement accounts to keep up payments, North Bay wealth advisers caution.

Mortgage by the numbers

Number of mortgages unpaid after more than 30 days

April 2020: National – 3.6 million

California – 418,312

North Bay – 15,678

Sonoma Co. – 5,227

Napa Co. – 1,659

Marin Co. – 2,507

Solano Co. – 5,559

Mendocino Co. – 726

March 2020: National – 2 million

California – 159,080

North Bay – 5,427

Sonoma Co. – 1,560

Napa Co. – 538

Marin Co. – 668

Solano Co. – 2,324

Mendocino Co. – 337

April 2019: National – 2 million

California – 163,799

North Bay – 5,646

Sonoma Co. – 1,638

Napa Co. – 515

Marin Co. - 660

Solano Co. – 2,504

Mendocino Co. - 329

Source: Black Knight mortgage data company

“If you don’t have a financial picture, you could be at real risk. If you have investment accounts, there’s no need to panic,” Santa Rosa financial adviser Montgomery Taylor said. “I understand it’s going to be stressful. The mortgage industry and the government are making allowances for that.”

These deferments are better on your balance sheet than the alternative, Taylor contended.

“Why would you take money out of a 401K at 8% to pay something at only 3- to 4%?” Taylor asked, referring to home interest rates.

“I tell people if they can weather the storm and not dip into their 401Ks (to do so). That’s the first thing people are going to want to do,” JDH Wealth Management financial adviser Matt Delaney. “It’s tough. They have to do what they have to do in these challenging times.”

Either way, homeowners and investors need to think “long term,” the Santa Rosa wealth adviser mentioned. This may mean a dose of tough love when these older, more established homeowners witness the plights of their struggling children, who may fail to see the lights of a workplace in months.

“A lot of people look at it as when things have fallen on bad times, the burden falls on the parents. But some have to let them go on unemployment and let them figure it out. We don’t want (the parents) to go upside down on their loans. I have to tell them, ‘you can’t afford to keep bailing out your children,’” said Delaney.

The parents may bear the brunt of the risk as they age and run out of years to earn incomes.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau report released this month, 27.2% of the nearly 30 million Californians over the age of 18 admitted in a survey that they either missed their last rent or mortgage payment. They’ve also indicated lacking confidence in paying one or the other for the following month.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine