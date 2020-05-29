Past due mortgages triple in a month in North Bay

In a sign of the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, April’s past due mortgages have almost tripled to 15,678 in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano and Mendocino counties, a Florida mortgage data firm reported.

The North Bay mortgages with past-due payments includes those in forbearance, which means the bank has agreed to allow customers’ to delay their mortgage payments but requires those payments be made up in one way or another.

More than 3.6 million American homeowners were not current on their loans by at least 30 days in April, up from just over 2 million in March, Black Knight reported.

“During the Great Recession (of 2008-09), it was 18 months before we saw 1.6 million homeowners become delinquent on their mortgages. In today’s COVID-19 environment, we saw that number accrue in a single month,” Black Knight Economist Andy Walden said.

The Jacksonville market researcher chief fears the delinquency rate will climb in the coming months based on the growing number of homeowners in forbearance. Just 21% of those U.S. homeowners have made May payments.

In California, past due mortgages surged from 159,080 to 418,312 in a one-month period or 5.73% of homeowners not current on their loans. Among the five North Bay counties surveyed, Sonoma and Solano counties had the most – about two-thirds – of the late loan payments in April.

“I’m seeing the folks getting furloughed having the bulk of the challenges,” said Scott Sheldon, mortgage broker for New American Funding in Santa Rosa.

Sheldon warned against all mortgage holders asking the bank for forbearance as an easy way out of grueling payment schedules.

“You can’t get a forbearance because you want it. You need to prove a ‘documentable hardship,’” he said.

According to new loan rules, account holders may either set up a loan modification in a refinance, pay back the forbearance payment amount in one lump sum when they’re in a better financial situation or integrate the late payments onto the principle. The latter option was added to relieve stress among those homeowners who don’t qualify for or want a refinance but have difficulty paying back the entire amount when their circumstances change.

“That’s why everyone was upset (before),” Sheldon said, referring to the third option available to homeowners now.

Forbearances may be stretched into six months.

Still, the best option involves toughing it out and paying the loan as scheduled, Napa mortgage broker Mike Mitchell said.

Refinancing loans may seem like a quick fix to finding relief because the loan periods don’t overlap, thus allowing account holders to skip one or two payments. But this only delays the pain in many cases.

Even in the wealthiest Marin County neighborhoods, the long arm of the coronavirus outbreak has made an impact.

Of the $1 billion in home loans serviced by Union Bank in Marin, 12% have been submitted into forbearance.

“These numbers are consistent with what we’re seeing in other markets across the state and reflect the level of hardship many people are facing right now,” Union Bank Head of Consumer Lending Paul Appleton told the Business Journal.

Indeed, the financial maneuver may serve as a better option than tapping into retirement accounts to keep up payments, North Bay wealth advisers caution.