Businesses that make Wine Country weddings magical regroup as the coronavirus sours the joy

T he wedding industry is built around happiness.

Couples are excited to celebrate their commitment, and so are the businesses whose success is tied to helping weddings go off without a hitch.

These days, no one is profiting.

“Until people are allowed to gather in groups, the entire industry has been sidelined,” said Kevin Dennis, international president of the Wedding International Professionals Association, a member-based advocacy group with 12 chapters, including the San Francisco Bay Area. “Once it is deemed safe for us to gather and have events, I feel it’s going to take 18 to 24 months until it is semi-recovered from this pandemic.”

On March 11, the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the Business Journal connected with economist Robert Eyler to get his thoughts on the potential impact to the region’s economy. It was days before the state went on lockdown and he said this: Keep an eye on the weddings market.

“You might see it change, which will be another round of major revenue shocks,” Eyler, dean of the School of Extended and International Education and a professor of economics at Sonoma State University, said at the time. “You might see people delaying their wedding dates because they’re not going to be able to travel.”

Nearly three months later, his forecast has become reality.

“No matter what happens, this year is going to be very tough because we just don’t know how we’re going to have to react to new regulations,” Eyler said on May 22. That includes no way of knowing how couples will proceed once the market reopens. “There’s a lot of moving parts in that market.”

Wine Country weddings

“COVID 19 has devastated our hospitality and wedding business in the (Sonoma) Valley,” said Victoria Campbell, director of events at Viansa Winery and B.R. Cohn Winery, whose parent company is Vintage Wine Estates. “2020 was going to be one of our best years yet.”

Both wineries had been shuttered since shelter-in-place, but did reopen on June 2, and direct-to-consumer wine sales have been steady throughout, she said.

There have been 112 weddings already booked this year between the two wineries.

Half of those weddings have now postponed into next year, amounting to a revenue loss this year of approximately $500,000 and, in turn, minimizing availability for new weddings and events in 2021, Campbell said.

In addition, “a handful of weddings” canceled due to restrictions on international travel, along with 25% of corporate event bookings. Together, that amounts to nearly $250,000 in lost revenue for 2020.

At press time, 30 of the 112 scheduled weddings remain on the books, Campbell said.

Viansa can accommodate wedding parties for up to 400 guests outside, and up to 200 guests indoors. Site rental costs for weddings taking place between May and October are priced at $11,000 on Saturdays, and $8,500 on Fridays and Sundays. For weddings held between November and April, the cost is $7,500 on Saturdays, and $6,500 on Fridays and Sundays.

B.R. Cohn can accommodate up to 250 guests. Weddings held between May and October cost $10,000 on Saturdays, and $8,500 on Fridays and Sundays. Weddings held November through April are priced at $7,500 on Saturdays, and $6,500 on Fridays and Sundays.

The properties rely on venue fees and wine sales from the weddings, which makes the tough times more difficult for all involved.